Alleged wolverine sighting contested; spotters say they went public to benefit wolverines

JACKSON — Steve Moore knows what he saw.

“It seems totally bizarre to me and, of course, if people choose not to believe it, it doesn’t matter to me,” he said.

So Moore, a Bozeman, Montana, resident who has spent about 20 years poking around Wyoming’s wilderness areas, is sticking to his story: In mid-August, hiking at around 11,000 feet, deep in the Teton Wilderness, he and two other men saw roughly a dozen wolverines scramble over snowfields on a mountain whose name they refuse to disclose.

They don’t want other people flocking to the remote area southeast of Yellowstone National Park to disturb the large, elusive carnivores they claim they found.

If confirmed, the party’s sighting of roughly a dozen wolverines could document relatively uncharted behavioral territory for the species. In the absence of human food, like trash, the largest members of the mustelid family aren’t typically documented in numbers that large.

But confirming the three men’s finding is difficult given the information that’s been made public. And without confirmation — or evidence beyond their word and distant photos — some researchers worry the sighting that rippled through media in the Mountain West may actually do more harm than good for the elusive creatures.

“It’s not a claim that should ever be made without verification,” said Rebecca Watters, executive director of the Wolverine Foundation.

Watters is a wolverine biologist by trade with years of experience studying the circumpolar mammals in Mongolia. She said claims like those Moore and wildlife guide Doug MacCartney made tend to “permeate the public consciousness.” The unverified report could imply that the population is doing really well, Watters said, possibly opening the door to management actions like pursuing development in wolverine habitat or allowing expanded recreational activity in the area. Research in Idaho, Wyoming and Montana has shown that female wolverines, in particular, are more likely to lose habitat when off-road winter recreation is high.

“If you don’t have proof that those wolverine numbers are what you think they are, then you’re making your management decisions based on inaccurate information, and that potentially has repercussions for the population,” Watters said. “So that’s why it’s really, really important to get this stuff right.”

MacCartney, a wildlife guide with the Montana-based company Yellowstone Insight, said he came forward in the interest of the species, not self-interest. He said he went public at the advice of friends and scientists, including tracker Jim Halfpenny, researcher Jeff Copeland and a third person he declined to name.

“All three that I spoke with indicated that it would probably be beneficial for the species to raise public awareness,” MacCartney said.

But Halfpenny said that wasn’t quite what he said: He told MacCartney that going public likely wouldn’t do any harm to the species. Still, the Gardiner, Montana-based tracker stuck by his assessment, based in part on photos that haven’t been publicized: The animals were wolverines.

Copeland has not returned the News&Guide’s requests for comment, relayed through Watters. He is a director of the Wolverine Foundation that Watters helms.

A dozen mustelids

Moore, MacCartney and a friend they gave only a first name for, Bill, were on a multi-day excursion in the Teton Wilderness, shooting to climb a peak that had “particular meaning” to Moore. A friend who’d recently died had always wanted to make it up the mountain but never done so.

Heading up the south flank, they saw the first sign of life: a bear, with cubs on a nearby snowfield.

They started to make noise, trying to warn the bear they were there and keep it away from them. But, as they did, MacCartney said he saw a few smaller animals.

“I looked over and noticed the first of the wolverines and then two more almost immediately,” he said. “The guys were like, ‘Yeah, right.’”

But then, MacCartney said, they looked over and saw three more animals that looked like wolverines. As they watched they began to identify more animals, MacCartney said, all of which were headed towards the bear and cubs. At first, he said, the group wondered whether the animals were chasing the bear.

But then, he and Moore said, they realized the animals were running from their hiking party.

“In some reporting that was done on this subject, they make it sound like the wolverines were chasing the bears,” Moore said. “I think that’s nonsense. More likely, the bears and wolverines were running from us.”

Rather than approaching the bear, on the right side of the snowfield, the suspected wolverines headed straight up a narrow spit of snow between the lower and upper field. Then, they disappeared into rocks on the left and right of the photographs MacCartney and the rest of the party were able to grab, MacCartney said.

MacCartney and Moore counted 12 or 13 in total. They were so busy counting they didn’t start taking photos right away, and when they did they only had phones.

MacCartney and Moore said they identified the wolverines by their size, movements and characteristics. They looked smaller than the bears they identified but larger than a marmot. They moved in an undulating way, had a white stripe on the side and were able to move quickly up the snowfield.

They didn’t even believe what they’d seen at first.

“Is there anything else this could have been? And no, none of us could come up with anything that was even remotely plausible. We were all convinced that we knew what we’d seen when they were close,” MacCartney said. “So the only thing making us doubt ourselves was the sheer numbers.”

In the United States wolverines are incredibly rare, and biologists typically estimate fewer than 300 exist in the Lower 48. The animals, the largest members of the mustelid family, which also includes weasels and skunks, are more numerous in Canada but also found across the globe from Mongolia to Scandinavia.

They are currently proposed for listing as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act, the result of a decades-long battle between conservationists and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under various presidential administrations. Environmentalists argue that the wolverines face localized extinction as a result of climate change, in part because they rely on spring snowpack to rear their young.

But it’s also not clear how many wolverines live in Wyoming, said Zack Walker, nongame supervisor for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. In Wyoming, wolverines are considered a “species of greatest conservation need.” They’re not allowed to be hunted.

From December 2021 to March 2022, researchers with Game and Fish worked to update a survey of wolverines last conducted from 2015 to 2017. They used baited camera traps and brushes to capture hair — and, by extent, DNA — of the wolverines in the area. Five years ago only six to eight unique wolverines were detected in the Absaroka and Wind River mountains, north and south of the Teton Wilderness, respectively.

Last winter, researchers looked at 54 plots in mountain ranges across the state and found photographic evidence of wolverines in 13 areas, six more areas than five years ago. At least five of those camera traps observed more than one wolverine, a conclusion based on fur patterns.

This year, wolverines were detected all around the Teton Wilderness: in three camera traps north and east of the Teton Range and one in the southern Absarokas, west of Yellowstone National Park. But it’s not clear how many distinct wolverines those sightings amount to. DNA hasn’t been processed. Neither has data from remote camera traps in the Tetons, Bighorns and other remote ranges.

“I don’t think it’s outside of the realm of possibility,” Walker said of the reported sighting. “But for me, I’m just surprised that there were that many in one place knowing that our density of wolverines is not that high.”

Joe Holbrook, a professor at the University of Wyoming who’s studied how wolverines react to winter recreation, said there’s been research showing wolverines aren’t as solitary as once thought. Copeland, the researcher Moore and MacCartney contacted, has been responsible for many of those studies.

“There can be these unconventional groupings of wolverines that people don’t think about,” Holbrook said.

Still, he was skeptical of Moore and MacCartney’s sighting.

“The probability of that is really, really low, and I can’t think of a scenario that would pull those kinds of numbers,” Holbrook said. “They exist at really low densities.”

Mike Sawaya, an independent wolverine researcher and member of Wolverine Watch, a group of wolverine researchers, has another hypothesis for what the trio of men saw in the Teton wilderness. He thinks the animals might have been bears, known to congregate in high densities where army cutworm moths are present. And he doesn’t think the photos are detailed enough to confirm that the animals are wolverines.

He, like other researchers, said the sighting is plausible in part because the area where the animals were spotted is a known “insect aggregation site” where grizzlies congregate. Sawaya said wolverines could well find that food source and exploit it, and could gather in larger numbers where food is abundant.

“If there was a big, abundant food source they could congregate in something as high as even 12 animals,” Sawaya said. In the far north, Sawaya and other researchers said, up to 30 wolverines have been documented in one place, typically picking through trash in a garbage dump.

“They’re all just sort of tolerating each other because there’s so much food at the trash site,” Sawaya said.

However, in looking at the public photos, Sawaya said he didn’t see concrete evidence of wolverines, which would have included big, bushy tails that would likely be extended out for balance as the wolverines crossed the snowfield. Plus, in the summer of 2021, Sawaya had friends in the same area who sent him a photo of grizzlies in the area. He and Watters both felt the two species could have been conflated.

“There’s enough overlap between the general profile of bears and wolverines that from a distance — from that distance in particular — it’s very hard to distinguish one of those from the other,” Watters said.

“I want to believe there’s herds of wolverines running around, but I also think that we have to be careful as scientists and as just observers and make sure that you don’t release misinformation,” Sawaya said. “There aren’t a lot of wolverines that have been detected in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.”

But Halfpenny, who has looked at more photos than were published in Yellowstone Insight’s Oct. 2 post (MacCartney declined to provide more to the News&Guide) said he was convinced the animals were wolverines. While Sawaya said he thought shadows behind the animals in the public photos could be misinterpreted as tails, Halfpenny said he was convinced those were, in fact, wolverines’ tails. Plus, he feels grizzlies — shown on the right side of the zoomed out images — were larger than the animals to the left.

“I believe I saw tails, I believe I saw lighter markings on the rumps. And I also believe that the comparison of the grizzly bears farther off who are still bigger than those things is pretty convincing,” Halfpenny said.

Watters said there’s “nothing in the evidence presented that’s conclusive,” partly because the photos are so grainy and partly because, when she does sighting assessments, she doesn’t conclude an animal is a wolverine if it could be something else, like a bear.

“I have total respect for all of these people, their background, their experience with wildlife,” she said. “But at the end of the day, when we’re assessing wolverine sightings, we have to rely on the evidence.”

But MacCartney and Moore stuck by their story. Moore said he returned later in the summer and saw another wolverine in the area, while someone else in his party saw two more.

“This place, they must magically appear or something,” he said.

Even though his story was posted on a commercial tour company’s Facebook page, and Halfpenny’s account of their conversation differs, MacCartney said he wasn’t benefiting financially from the story.

“We’re not doing this for the money,” he said. “The only reason we even came forward was to try and raise public awareness.”

Otherwise, he said, he wouldn’t have come forward. It was “too unique a sighting.”

Who would have believed them anyway?

“We were actually joking on our way back that we’d be probably better off telling we saw Bigfoot abducted by aliens,” he said. “It’s about as believable.”