Alone, but not lonely: Elders display resilience, grit and a lot of hope in COVID self-isolation

The 71-year-old Jackson native said the curbside pickup provides an opportunity to see friends from the Senior Center. During a quarantine, that face-to-face interaction, even from 6 feet apart, can be crucial.

“I shudder to think if COVID came into the building I’m living in,” Hill said. “I could see how half the people who live here would probably die. It’s horrible to think about. The only solution is the isolation, as rotten as it is. It’s not fun, but it is what we have to do.”

Like other seniors, and the wider Jackson population, Hill said maintaining her sanity throughout a lockdown has been a balancing act. For most it’s about staving off boredom. She admits she struggles to find “some kind of a focus for the day.”

Still, Hill said, the mood among her fellow seniors is cheerful, given the circumstances.

“They’re bored and want it to be over, but they’re upbeat,” she said. “Just seeing each other over [at the Senior Center] is helping.”

Becky Zaist, the director of the Senior Center, said the core staff members have continued to show up to prepare and distribute meals. While they work the phone has been ringing “off the hook.”

The calls are overwhelmingly from seniors checking in on the staff.