Already struggling, Wyoming bars worry reduced hours will cause further harm

The Beacon Club in Mills is more than just a bar. For many — around 400 people on a good night, according to owner Laura Ryan — it’s a late-night institution. Dances, live bands and the College National Finals Rodeo typically pack the place, with crowds downing beers and dancing into the morning.
Most nights this fall, its shiny dance floor has been empty.
Now, with new state public health guidelines in place forcing The Beacon to shut its doors during peak hours, Ryan wonders how she’ll stay afloat.
“Seventy-five percent of our sales is 9 o’clock on. I’m having to lay bartenders and waitresses off right before Christmas,” Ryan said. “I just can’t afford to pay them.”
Wyoming businesses that rely on large groups and late-night crowds are now searching for ways to survive under a new public health order that limits group sizes and mandates closing on-site service between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The order, issued Monday by Gov. Mark Gordon’s office and in effect Wednesday through Jan. 8, responds to the continued spread of COVID-19 in the state.
But in addressing one problem, the order has created a new set of challenges for already-struggling small businesses.
Previously, as many as eight people could be seated together at a bar or restaurant, regardless of whether they lived in the same household. Juan Soto, general manager of Library Sports Grille & Brewery in Laramie, said that reducing that number to six under the latest order is likely to hurt the establishment’s already low sales.
“That’s the most concerning part for us,” said Soto. “That’s going to kill a lot of businesses.”
In a typical year, the Library and other Laramie businesses can count on big checks from large families visiting UW or groups coming in to watch a game. This year, Soto said, no amount of takeout sales can make up for revenue lost from empty tables and bar stools.
“It’s just a slow time now,” he said. “Walking through downtown, it’s eerie. It’s like a ghost town.”
Although Wyoming bars and restaurants have been subject to limits on seating groups since first reopening in May, the order’s 10 p.m. curfew for seated service is unprecedented.
“I have a hard time believing that cutting a small bar’s hours by four hours a day while leaving Walmart and Menards open is going to help,” Rusty Henderson, owner of the Knotty Pine Saloon in Glenrock, said. “That’s 26 hours a week that I can’t stay open and make money.”
Henderson’s bar usually stays open until 2 a.m. throughout the week, and on a normal night he might serve four or five customers between 10 p.m. and last call. At such a small bar, he said, those few sales keep his staff employed.
“Since the order came out Monday, I’ve already had to cut my staff by one,” he said. “But I have to keep my coolers running and my heat on whether there are people in here or not, so we are definitely in danger of cutting hours or laying off more people just to make my bills.”
Places like the Knotty Pine, which count on those late-night customers, are feeling the effects of the order most acutely. At The Beacon, Ryan said they’ve already lost 87% of her clientele.
“I just had to call and cancel all my entertainment because there’s no sense in only having entertainment for one hour,” she said.
Pre-pandemic, The Beacon Club served around 400 customers a night on the weekends. Now, they’re lucky to see 50 people on a Friday or Saturday night.
With the stricter guidelines in effect, Ryan worries she may have to lay people off. With single mothers and other employees on her payroll whose income relies on tips, she knows unemployment benefits can help but will never make up those lost wages.
“Right now, as it was going, it’s been super slow, and we were just crawling by, hoping it would be over soon,” Ryan said. “Now, we can’t even be (here) at night. So, it’s like being closed up again.”
L’Oreal Podzimek, co-owner of the Horseshoe Bar and Grill, estimates she has lost 30% of her business during the pandemic, and is angry with Gordon’s new state guidelines. The Horseshoe once sustained itself on a steady program of darts and pool competitions, dances and live music events filling it several nights a week. It is also one of the few places serving people on the west side of town.
With business being down, Podzimek worries about her 14 workers currently lacking wages and struggling to pay bills.
“Our governor has no right to tell me my business is less essential (than) Walmart, Sam’s Club, Menards, Target or any other big corporate chain,” Podzimek said. “Who does he think he is to write an order that some (businesses) are less important (than) other businesses?“
Some businesses didn’t wait for the order to start closing early. The Crowbar and Grill in Laramie, according to owner Andy Glines, began closing at 10 every night in November to save on costs. Manager Emily Madden said that during the pandemic, the chance someone may come in after 10 wasn’t good enough to justify staffing.
The Crowbar announced Tuesday it would be voluntarily closing altogether through at least February. Glines said staying open wasn’t sustainable without another round of financial assistance. With recent sales at around 60% of pre-pandemic numbers, the decision to close had been brewing long before Monday’s order.
“The influx of government stimulus money was what kept us afloat,” Madden said, referring to funding the business received in the first round of PPP and CARES Act distribution. “Without another round of that right now, we decided Tuesday that our best chance for reopening would be to close for the slowest month.”
The governor announced a relief program Tuesday designed to help businesses make up for revenue lost between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The program, a joint effort with the Department of Health and the Wyoming Business Council, allows businesses to apply for CARES Act funding until Dec. 16. All CARES Act funding, without a federal extension, expires at the end of the year.
As Laramie’s students leave town for winter break, Madden said, downtown businesses struggle through January and February in a normal year. This year, the Crowbar hopes that closing temporarily will help avoid layoffs or possibly being forced to close for good.
After bar management posted their decision to close on Facebook on Tuesday, Wednesday’s crowd was bigger than the last two Wednesdays combined, Madden said.
“That outpouring of support is incredible and touching,” she said. “It gives me hope for us, and for other businesses. I just hope people keep showing up with the same energy.”
Photos: A timeline of coronavirus in Wyoming
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 Press Conference
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
Respiratory Clinic
Respiratory clinic
Respiratory clinic
Meadow Wind
School Lunches
School Lunches
Downtown Casper
Main Street
Mainstreet
Mainstreet
Mainstreet
Hand Sewn Medical Mask
School Lunches
School Lunches
Medical Masks
Medical Masks
Medical Masks
Spread Kindness
Mental health
Spread Kindness
WMC hand sewn gowns
WMC hand sewn gowns
Drive in Church Service
Drive in Church Service
Drive in Church Service
Urgent Care Clinic
Urgent Care Clinic
Joshua's Cleaning Wipes
Joshua's Cleaning Wipes
Shelter in place
Walmart social distancing
Walmart social distancing
Outdoor recreation
Outdoor Recreation
Protest
Liberty Protest
Liberty Protest
Makeshift mask
Feed the Frontlines
Artists at Home
Artists at Home
Easter Dinner Hand Out
Easter Dinner Hand Out
Stand Alone Lunch Bunch
WMC Signs
City Ordinance Protest
City Ordinance Protest
Dance Teacher
Howl
Grant Street Grocery
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
Businesses Reopen
Businesses Reopen
Businesses Reopen
Businesses Reopen
Businesses Reopen
Businesses Reopen
Businesses Reopen
Businesses Reopen
Honk for Casper
Honk for Casper
Honk for Casper
Restaurants
ICU
ICU
ICU
ICU
Restaurants reopen
Restaurants reopen
Restaurants reopen
Special Session
CATC
Restoration Church
Glenrock Businesses
Glenrock Businesses
Masks
Masks
Coronavirus
Back to School
Back to School
Back to School
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
NC v Rock Springs football
WMC
WMC
WMC
WMC
Respiratory Clinic Line
Mask Mandate Meeting
Businesses Adapt to COVID
Pray
Birthday drive-by
Vaccine Sign
WYDOT Coronavirus
Masks
Masks
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!