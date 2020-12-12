Already struggling, Wyoming bars worry reduced hours will cause further harm

Places like the Knotty Pine, which count on those late-night customers, are feeling the effects of the order most acutely. At The Beacon, Ryan said they’ve already lost 87% of her clientele.

“I just had to call and cancel all my entertainment because there’s no sense in only having entertainment for one hour,” she said.

Pre-pandemic, The Beacon Club served around 400 customers a night on the weekends. Now, they’re lucky to see 50 people on a Friday or Saturday night.

With the stricter guidelines in effect, Ryan worries she may have to lay people off. With single mothers and other employees on her payroll whose income relies on tips, she knows unemployment benefits can help but will never make up those lost wages.

“Right now, as it was going, it’s been super slow, and we were just crawling by, hoping it would be over soon,” Ryan said. “Now, we can’t even be (here) at night. So, it’s like being closed up again.”