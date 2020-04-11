Amber Alert canceled after authorities find children
Amber Alert canceled after authorities find children

  • Updated
Stacia Potter-Norris

Stacia Potter-Norris

 Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Authorities in Fremont County have canceled Friday's Amber Alert after finding the four children who were allegedly abducted by their mother. 

The Wyoming Highway Patrol announced late Friday that the children had been located. The announcement did not offer additional details.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon issued an Amber Alert that said Stacia Potter-Norris was being sought for taking her four children, despite them being under an active protective order.

The children had been last seen Sunday. Authorities said they suspected Potter-Norris might have been heading from the Riverton area to California.

