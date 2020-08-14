You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amber Alert issued for children who might be headed to Riverton
View Comments
breaking

Amber Alert issued for children who might be headed to Riverton

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

An Amber Alert has been issued for two children whose non-custodial parents may be headed to Riverton.

The two children are Sennvill Jorgeson, a 2-year-old girl, and Hunter Jorgeson, a 1-year-old boy. 

The children's parents lost custody but were allowed visitation on Tuesday, when they were last seen, the alert states.

The parents are Jody Cillenhend and Rodney Jorgenson, and they drive an older model peach colored van that might be a Ford, according to the alert, which was issued by the Idaho State Patrol. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Idaho State Patrol at 208-238- 4000 or call 911.

View Comments
0
0
0
1
7

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Massive Wyoming land deal put on hold
307 Politics

Massive Wyoming land deal put on hold

  • Updated

Wyoming's bid to purchase 5 million combined acres of land on Wyoming's southern tier has been put on hold after its owner, Occidental Petroleum, announced it would be moving forward with another bidder.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News