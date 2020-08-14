Amber Alert issued for children who might be headed to Riverton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Amber Alert has been issued for two children whose non-custodial parents may be headed to Riverton.

The two children are Sennvill Jorgeson, a 2-year-old girl, and Hunter Jorgeson, a 1-year-old boy.

The children's parents lost custody but were allowed visitation on Tuesday, when they were last seen, the alert states.

The parents are Jody Cillenhend and Rodney Jorgenson, and they drive an older model peach colored van that might be a Ford, according to the alert, which was issued by the Idaho State Patrol.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Idaho State Patrol at 208-238- 4000 or call 911.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 7