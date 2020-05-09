You are the owner of this article.
Ambert Alert cancelled for 3-year-old girl, man suspected of assaulting her

Ricky Trujillo

Authorities have cancelled an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old girl and a man accused of assaulting her after both were found.

The alert was issued Saturday afternoon by the El Paso Sheriff's Office in Colorado and shared by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

According to the national Amber Alert database, 3-year-old Savannah Camele was in the company of her grandmother and a man named Ricky Trujillo. The man, authorities say, assaulted the child and pushed the girl's grandmother from the vehicle, a 2006 Ford Explorer. 

The Ford was last seen heading north from the intersection of Hanover and Old Pueblo in Hanover, Colorado.

Authorities did not offer details about how Trujillo and the child were found.

