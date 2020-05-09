Ambert Alert cancelled for 3-year-old girl, man suspected of assaulting her

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities have cancelled an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old girl and a man accused of assaulting her after both were found.

The alert was issued Saturday afternoon by the El Paso Sheriff's Office in Colorado and shared by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

According to the national Amber Alert database, 3-year-old Savannah Camele was in the company of her grandmother and a man named Ricky Trujillo. The man, authorities say, assaulted the child and pushed the girl's grandmother from the vehicle, a 2006 Ford Explorer.

The Ford was last seen heading north from the intersection of Hanover and Old Pueblo in Hanover, Colorado.

Authorities did not offer details about how Trujillo and the child were found.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.