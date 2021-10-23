Ambushed hunter kept his composure after grizzly mauling

“We’d left camp and were sitting on top of a hill,” Dickson said. “They were a ways away, probably a mile or a mile and a half. One of the other guys had shot an elk (the day before), and before we took off down there we told him, ‘Remember where that elk was down there, and pay attention for the bears.’ We knew there’d be one somewhere. (We knew to) pay attention, because we thought there’d be one around.”

Dickson and his partner walked off the hill from where they dismounted the horses, looking for elk.

“We walked probably 200 yards, roughly, and we stopped to look at the elk to make sure they were still there,” he said. “I pulled my glasses out (binoculars), and we were looking at ‘em. When we stopped, that’s when the bear came over the top of the ridge. We were probably 15 or 20 yards off the top of the ridge on the west side.

“She came over the top from the east side of the ridge about 15 to 20 yards away from us. We were looking at the elk, and she came from behind us. And when she got about three or four yards away from us, that’s when she started making some noise. It’s kind of crazy. It actually sounded like a pig, kind of a squeal, not as high (pitched), but that’s what it reminded me of, a pig.”

By then it was too late.