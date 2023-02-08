CHEYENNE — Wyoming has another trigger abortion ban up for consideration.

The “Life is a Human Right Act,” sponsored by Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, aims to go further than Wyoming’s existing trigger ban, preventing abortion in cases of incest or rape and allowing district attorneys and the Wyoming attorney general to sue abortion providers. It also makes interpretations of the Wyoming Constitution and would allow the bill’s sponsor and cosponsors, by joint resolution, to intervene in potential court cases challenging the legislation.

The proposed legislation cleared third reading in the House on Wednesday in a 46-16 vote after lawmakers approved an amendment that would make the legislation a trigger bill, therefore clearing up potential risks that the legislation could create a legal disaster ending in Wyoming having no abortion ban on the books at all.

Debate around the “Life is a Human Right Act” is different from the one lawmakers had last year when the Legislature was wrangling over whether or not to pass an abortion trigger ban, which it ultimately did. As Riverton Republican Rep. Ember Oakley put it, the arguments for and against House Bill 152 aren’t so much centered around anti-abortion or pro-abortion stances, but rather around the questions of what legal vehicle the state wants to use to ban the service moving forward.

Many lawmakers in the House have argued that House Bill 152 is a worse vehicle than last year’s abortion trigger ban, pointing to areas of the bill they feel could conflict with the separation of powers between branches of government, among other constitutional concerns. Some worried that, because House Bill 152 as originally drafted would have repealed the abortion ban that’s already on the books, the state could have been left with no ban at all if the new legislation is deemed unconstitutional.

Buffalo Republican Rep. Barry Crago’s amendment — the only one that has so far made it into the bill — attempts to skirt around that concern, making it possible to enact House Bill 152 only if the current abortion trigger ban is overturned in court.

If that happened, then House Bill 152 would take effect five days after the governor — on advice of the state attorney general — certifies to the secretary of state that the Wyoming Supreme Court has deemed the original abortion trigger ban unconstitutional. In essence, it would put in place another trigger bill.

“I think it’s kind of a compromise in between the two positions that are being put forth on this floor,” Crago said.

Backers don’t like change

But hard-line supporters of the bill didn’t budge.

“This is in essence going to eliminate what this bill was originally intended to do and waters it down and eliminates it’s usefulness,” Wheatland Republican Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, vice chair of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus, said. “I don’t see this as a solution.”

Rodriguez-Williams appeared unwilling to reach a compromise, calling the amendment “unfriendly to the pro-life movement” and “detrimental” to the bill. She added that supporters of the bill don’t believe it would be subject to a preliminary injunction, which would halt its enforcement during litigation. Fred Harrison, an attorney who represents the anti-abortion group Wyoming Right to Life and who helped draft the bill, also told the Star-Tribune on Monday that, in his opinion, there’s a “very good chance” that the bill “is so clear that it will not be enjoined.”

Rodriguez-Williams went on to assert that Crago’s amendment “assures that we’ll have abortions continued in Wyoming for the next two years” while litigation on the current abortion trigger ban continues.

Crago, a lawyer who voted in favor of last year’s abortion trigger ban, pushed back on Rodriguez-Williams’ assertions.

“I appreciate that the sponsors on this bill has consulted their attorneys over and over and over again. But if those lawyers told the sponsor that the passage of this bill will not result in an immediate injunction, you need a new lawyer. I’ve consulted my lawyers. They’re all on this amendment,” Crago said. (Reps. Ember Oakley, Martha Lawley and Clark Stith, all practicing or retired lawyers, cosponsored the amendment.)

“I heard the previous speaker talk about, ‘It’s unfriendly, this amendment is unfriendly to the pro-life movement,” Crago continued. “I’ll tell you what’s unfriendly to the pro-life movement: prolonging the litigation longer than we have to, waiting and waiting, just waiting for another answer years down the road.”

Right to life

House democrats also attempted to push an amendment, sponsored by Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, to change penalties for first-degree murder, taking out the option of death sentences.

The point of the amendment was to clear up what Provenza saw as a contradiction of House Bill 152 with current state statute, which allows for capital punishment; if the state is going to outlaw taking the life of a fetus which, under the bill, is considered a person, why is it allowed to take the life of anyone else?

In the middle of Provenza’s explanation of the amendment, Rep. John Bear, chairman of the far-right Wyoming Freedom Caucus and a cosponsor of House Bill 152, called a rules committee, saying the amendment was not germane to the bill. The rules committee decided in a split 7-6 vote that the amendment was not germane, with Speaker of the House Sommers siding with the majority vote.

But Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, appealed Sommers’ ruling, asking for a floor debate and vote on whether or not Provenza’s amendment was relevant to the bill.

“Besides the title of the bill, in the long title, we’re talking about creating the “Life is a Human Right Act.” I think that alone makes it germane to talk about whether the amendment fits within that title,” Yin said.

Provenza argued that the bill doesn’t specify when people lose the right to life.

“We are trying to protect the rights of people, and we have defined people as starting at conception in this bill, and we have not put an ending to when you lose that right,” she argued.

Bear, the Wyoming Freedom Caucus chairman, said he thinks the state “should differentiate between innocent life and that which is not innocent.”

In response to arguments against the amendment’s relevance to the bill, Provenza read an excerpt from the “findings and purposes” section of the legislation:

“This act promotes and furthers article 1, section 3 of the Wyoming Constitution, which guarantees that citizens shall be without distinction of race, color, sex or any circumstance or condition whatsoever.”

“Additionally I would argue, not everybody who has been executed by the government has been guilty.”

Rep. Martha Lawley, R-Worland, also brought an amendment that would have taken out “four carefully selected findings” from the bill, including the declaration that the Legislature can make interpretations of the Wyoming Constitution and part of the bill that declares “the life of every human being begins at conception.”

In a previous debate, Lawley had expressed some reservations about voting for the bill as it was originally written because of her concerns about its constitutionality. But she urged the body to move it out of the House Committee of the Whole so that lawmakers could try to address those constitutional concerns. On Wednesday, Lawley described her amendment as an “attempt to carefully use a scalpel to address these concerns, not a sledgehammer.” Her amendment failed.