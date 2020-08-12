Amid a pandemic, the Wyoming State Fair is open for business

The rides spin, lights flash and bands play as entertainers stroll the Wyoming State Fair midway past booths where people pick up corn dogs, lemonade and all kinds of sugary treats. Signs remind people to socially distance, and hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the fair.
The 108th Wyoming State Fair offers a variety of entertainment, a PRCA rodeo, 4H and FFA shows and even a demolition derby. It runs through Saturday in Douglas.
This year’s fair includes familiar offerings, new additions and precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The organizers considered many plans — even including cancelling the event — as well as the financial viability and economic ripple effect of the fair, Wyoming State Fair manager Courtny Conkle said.
“We really explored all of the avenues,” she said. “And we’re really thankful to be here in Wyoming. If we were in a different state or different type of environment, both geographically and population-wise, we would not be able to do this.”
The fair is the last splash of summer, so it aims to offer good value for the admission price, with much to see at no additional charge outside of ticketed events.
“We wanted to make sure that there’s things to do and see at every inch of the fairgrounds so that way you can come and you can enjoy a full day at the fair while still maintaining social distance and having a good time,” she said. “I think we need this more now than ever. And especially as kids get ready to go back to school. I think it’s important that we at least have some type of – it might not be normal, but it’s familiar. We feel like that’s an important thing to do for these kids.”
Prior to the pandemic, officials had already made plans to spread out the attractions. But that decision has also prevented areas of tight congregating, Conkle said.
“We really wanted to get people to enjoy the entire fair. We have completely revamped our ground act schedule.”
One of the new developments is the Platte River Stage area, which features free live music every evening rather than a DJ playing popular tunes in a bar environment.
“We love having a live music at the fairgrounds and especially this year with so few people having been able to go out and play shows,” Conkle said. “It’s also a cool environment to be able to have them come out and share their craft with everybody.”
The old mercantile building has become the Platte River Saloon, which is now the main point of adult alcohol sales, rather than a beer garden. The fair organizers had been planning to make that transition over the next three to five years, but instead put it in place this year to remove the safety issue of people congregating in a bar environment.
“We want people to be able to enjoy it as a family and make those memories together that will last a lifetime,” she said, “And then with COVID, it became a necessary solution.”
This year’s fair also offers a larger array of shopping, with some vendors recruited from the cancelled Cheyenne Frontier Days.
“These are vendors that a lot of them, this is their only fair this year now,” she said. “However we can support, the economic ripple effect of a fair this size is pretty huge. And that money will stay within Wyoming for the most part. And so we feel like it’s important that people come out and support the food vendors and some of our more eclectic shopping booths that we have throughout the fairgrounds also.”
The fair works to keep admission low so it won’t be cost-prohibitive for families to enjoy the entertainment included in the admission cost, which this year, besides the additional live music, includes a comedy magician act and a dog agility and Frisbee show by new fair attraction Canine King.
One of the strolling entertainment acts known as Slim and Curly dressed as tiny cowboys as they entertained kids on Tuesday evening. They are part of social “distancing ambassador program.”
They provide a gentle reminder to remain safe if they see people crowding too closely, “but also having that levity that we need within the fair environment,” Conkle said.
The fair’s health and safety plan includes new mandatory janitorial training on sanitizing. The carnival uses a program called Covid Busters that includes a team that disinfects rides every hour with electromagnetic sprayers, Conkle noted. People are required to use hand sanitizer to ride. Serpentine lines have been banned to allow for social distancing.
The fair added 100 additional hand sanitizer stations throughout the fairgrounds and placed more than 1,500 new signs that encourage social distancing and other precautions like hand sanitizing.
The fair for the first time offers a completely contactless payment option for admission at its website. People can buy tickets online that include a QR code for their phone at the gate, and the fair also provides PPE including face masks and gloves free of charge for those who’d feel more comfortable using them but don’t have them.
Vendors who work with the public wear masks in accordance with the governor’s state orders.
“Our vendors have to operate the same exact way that any restaurant in the state of Wyoming has operate to be open right now; we’re abiding by the best practices and those orders,” Conkle explained.
The carnival workers weren’t required to wear face masks but have chosen to, she added.
Signs posted around the fair remind people to maintain social distance of at least six feet or as one says, “Keep five chickens apart.”
“I really do believe the fair should be fun,” Conkle said, “and that even when we’re talking about health and safety, that we can still integrate it into ag education.”
