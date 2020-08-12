Amid a pandemic, the Wyoming State Fair is open for business

“We wanted to make sure that there’s things to do and see at every inch of the fairgrounds so that way you can come and you can enjoy a full day at the fair while still maintaining social distance and having a good time,” she said. “I think we need this more now than ever. And especially as kids get ready to go back to school. I think it’s important that we at least have some type of – it might not be normal, but it’s familiar. We feel like that’s an important thing to do for these kids.”

Prior to the pandemic, officials had already made plans to spread out the attractions. But that decision has also prevented areas of tight congregating, Conkle said.

“We really wanted to get people to enjoy the entire fair. We have completely revamped our ground act schedule.”

One of the new developments is the Platte River Stage area, which features free live music every evening rather than a DJ playing popular tunes in a bar environment.

“We love having a live music at the fairgrounds and especially this year with so few people having been able to go out and play shows,” Conkle said. “It’s also a cool environment to be able to have them come out and share their craft with everybody.”