Amid disease outbreak at Wyoming wild horse holding facility, advocacy groups call for reform

Eleven wild horses removed from Wyoming rangelands have died of a common but highly contagious bacterial disease at a Wheatland holding facility.

According to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), roughly half of the 2,750 captive horses have shown signs of strangles, an illness that spreads through environmental contamination and can cause lymph nodes in the head and neck to swell and form abscesses.

Officials have ceased moving horses in and out of the facility and canceled adoption events in March, April and May in an effort to prevent further spread of the disease.

“It’s an evolving situation, and we continue to work closely with the veterinarian to monitor the horses daily and provide care,” Tyson Finnicum, public affairs specialist for the BLM High Plains District, said in an email to the Star-Tribune.

The agency has not yet determined how the outbreak started or when it will be safe to resume adoptions.

To the American Wild Horse Campaign, a group that advocates for increased wild horse protections, the spread of strangles at the Wheatland facility and the simultaneous outbreak of equine influenza virus at a facility in Colorado — killing more than 130 horses in the last two weeks — demonstrate the need for wild horse populations to be contained using fertility controls instead of removal from rangelands.

“We think this is a serious warning bell that should make us take a look at this whole holding system for wild horses,” said Suzanne Roy, executive director of the American Wild Horse Campaign, “and put a pause on roundups, and not bring any more wild horses into these off-range crowds that are being plagued by disease outbreaks.”

Carol Walker, a wild horse advocate and photographer based in Wyoming, called the facilities “death traps” for the animals.

Finnicum said the BLM has taken steps to minimize the spread of strangles and other diseases at its facilities.

“The strangles vaccine is one of the standard vaccines that all horses that are processed through the BLM off-range program receive,” Finnicum said, but added that the vaccine does not prevent transmission entirely.

Because all of the mares at the facility have received standard vaccines, including the strangles vaccine, Finnicum said, their foals are born with some immunity, and none have died from the infection.

With strangles, “it’s better to protect than it is to try to fight the disease process,” said Layne Holmes, a veterinarian at Casper Animal Medical Center. Available vaccines are effective, he said, while treatment is more complicated.

Even typical cases of strangles are hard on horses, Holmes said. “They’re miserable, they’re sore, they’re painful. They run fevers. They have big swollen areas around their head.”

Veterinarians treat infected horses with anti-inflammatories and, when needed, drain the abscesses; if the infection moves deeper in a horse’s body and causes abscesses in internal lymph nodes, it can be fatal. Holmes said antibiotics can increase that risk.

Finnicum said the BLM is “treating symptoms with medication” and separating weaker animals from the rest.

Outbreaks like this one occur frequently in places where many horses come into contact with one another. The bacteria that causes strangles, Holmes said, can survive in the environment, including soil, for years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.