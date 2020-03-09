Amid increased attention, Gov. Gordon signs missing and murdered Indigenous people legislation

Gov. Mark Gordon signed a bill Monday that advocates and some lawmakers say could give a clearer idea of the number of missing or murdered Indigenous people in Wyoming.
The Wyoming Legislature sent the legislation to Gordon after a pair of bills addressing the problem cleared final hurdles last week. Monday’s signing was attended by a number of people associated with the legislation, including members of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Person’s Task Force, which Gordon formed last spring after being pressured by advocates to address the problem.
The bill, among other actions, will improve data collection of missing and murdered people by requiring law enforcement agencies in the state to report missing persons while including their biographical information. The state is then required to prepare an annual report on the number of missing people from Wyoming.
In addition, according to the legislation, the state will help the its two tribes implement their own Amber Alert system if they want to manage their own; require state officials to provide training on crimes involving missing and murdered Indigenous people to law enforcement agencies, courts, prosecutors and defense attorneys; and mandate cooperation between law enforcement agencies.
“This bill ... is going to address better data collection and jurisdictional issues,” Rep. Andi Clifford, D-Fort Washakie, said in an interview Saturday afternoon. “There’s still a lot of work to do ... (but) there’s momentum. I just don’t want to lose this momentum.
The proposed legislation was first approved and worked on by the state’s Select Committee on Tribal Relations in August. In late October, the Judiciary Committee then voted to sponsor the bill for the legislative session. Both Wyoming tribes have said they support the bill.
While it was originally not included in the title of the bill, Clifford said the word “Indigenous” was added at the request of the tribes to amplify the significance of the legislation.
“If we (didn’t) have Indigenous, it dilutes the impact,” she said.
The other bill to address the problem of missing and murdered Indigenous people passed by the Legislature, House Joint Resolution 3, was intended to send a message to U.S. Congress to pass legislation “expanding and improving efforts to coordinate reporting” and investigative efforts between the numerous jurisdictions operating in and around tribal land — a complex maze of bureaucracy that has created environments where law enforcement simply cannot operate effectively.
You have free articles remaining.
Gordon, according to a news release, is scheduled to sign that bill Tuesday.
For many, this problem has created an unsafe environment for those living on tribal land all over the country.
Sen Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, said Monday that nationally 34 percent of Native women are raped in their lifetime, while another 39 percent are victims of domestic violence. In some cases, she said, Native women can face murder rates 10 times the national average and, even then, those numbers are poorly tracked and often underreported. Sometimes, jurisdictional struggles can create situations like one recently, where it took eight hours to issue an Amber Alert for a missing Navajo girl named Ashlynne Mike, who was murdered in 2017.
“Crime in Indian Country isn’t new,” Ellis, a citizen of the Navajo Nation, said at Monday’s bill signing. “For decades, we’ve heard several statistics about crimes in Native America. A lot of this has to do with policies adopted in 1880 all the way through the 1970s. The result of a lot of this activity resulted in a very complicated criminal justice environment in Indian Country.”
Since then, other groups — including in Wyoming and at UW — have worked to raise awareness and take practicable steps to unravel those complications, most notably last year’s creation of a task force to find a solution to the problem.
Clifford, an enrolled member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe, said next steps include continuing to raise awareness of the problem. And although one of the bills signed Monday helps, another fix, she said, is for the federal government address the larger jurisdictional question so families of victims don’t “fall through the cracks.”
“The unfortunate byproduct of that jurisdictional maze is that it often creates a Native America that is frequently less safe and oftentimes more dangerous than anywhere else in the country,” said Ellis, who was also an author of a 2015 congressional report on crime and safety in Indian Country.
Still, Clifford said she was humbled the bill was signed and that she was grateful for Gordon and her colleagues’ attention to the issue.
On Monday, she said the resolution and the task force were a positive first step to creating some form of change for her and her constituents living on the Wind River Indian Reservation. But, she added, the legislation is just that: a start.
“For the Eastern Shoshone and the Northern Arapaho, we all have our stories,” Clifford said. “This is a step in the right direction. A lot more should be done.”