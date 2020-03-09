Amid increased attention, Gov. Gordon signs missing and murdered Indigenous people legislation

Clifford, an enrolled member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe, said next steps include continuing to raise awareness of the problem. And although one of the bills signed Monday helps, another fix, she said, is for the federal government address the larger jurisdictional question so families of victims don’t “fall through the cracks.”

“The unfortunate byproduct of that jurisdictional maze is that it often creates a Native America that is frequently less safe and oftentimes more dangerous than anywhere else in the country,” said Ellis, who was also an author of a 2015 congressional report on crime and safety in Indian Country.

Still, Clifford said she was humbled the bill was signed and that she was grateful for Gordon and her colleagues’ attention to the issue.

On Monday, she said the resolution and the task force were a positive first step to creating some form of change for her and her constituents living on the Wind River Indian Reservation. But, she added, the legislation is just that: a start.

“For the Eastern Shoshone and the Northern Arapaho, we all have our stories,” Clifford said. “This is a step in the right direction. A lot more should be done.”

Chris Aadland Chris Aadland covers the Wind River Reservation and tribal affairs for the Star-Tribune as a Report for America corps member. A Minnesota native, he spent the last two years reporting for the Wisconsin State Journal before moving to Wyoming in June 2019.