An American Dream: Owner turns drive-in into an oasis for groups during pandemic

High school kids still make up the bulk of the part-time help, though it may be different this year; everything is.

With opening day soon arriving, Heny is still trying to figure out how she can serve the all-American line-up — everything from pop and candy, to chili dogs and giant tubs of hot, yellow popcorn. She made a large batch, filling the concession stand with a wonderful, buttery smell. But only Fulton, some immediate family and herself could enjoy the light, tender kernels until she finds out how to make it safe for her customers.

Heny tries to keep her movies “family-friendly.” The R-rated films limit those who pack the car full of kids for a night out.

As if Heny needed more challenges, the selection of movies will be limited this year.

“Nobody wants to release a movie because their numbers will look horrible,” she said.

So the American Dream will show classics. Opening weekend they’ll show, "The Call of the Wild." Following weeks will feature previous releases like Troll, E.T. and Jason Bourne classics. They don’t show double-features very often. Start time during the summer can be as late as 9:45 p.m. “It’s so stinking late here that a double feature just isn’t reasonable,” Heny said.