An explainer on the Bahá’í Faith

Today is World Religion Day, which was started by the Bahá’í Faith in 1950 as a way to celebrate and discuss different faiths across the world. The Star-Tribune chatted with Katrina Bradley, a second-generation Bahá’í who lives in Albany County, about her personal practice of the Bahá’í Faith and what it’s like to be a Bahá’í in Wyoming.

What is the Bahá’í Faith?

The Faith finds its origins in Persia (now Iran) in the 1800s, when a young man who claimed he had a word from God shared his spiritual teachings. He took the name “Báb,” which means “gate” in Arabic. Though he was martyred several years after he began spreading his message, he was followed by Bahá’u’lláh, who Bahá’ís believe was sent by God “to deliver a new Revelation to humanity,” a Bahá’í website says.

The scriptures of Bahá’í come from the two aforementioned Divine Educators, as the Faith calls them.

“In a nutshell, the Bahá’í faith is about unity. It’s very important to Bahá’ís that there is only one Bahá’í Faith, so there are no different sects of the Bahá’í Faith or denominations of the Bahá’í Faith,” Bradley said. “Anywhere you go in the world, you will find Bahá’ís, and you’ll find them following the same guidance and doing the same kind of activities around their personal spirituality, around community-building, around, you know, transformation of society.”

How is the Faith structured?

Bahá’ís observe 19 months with 19 days in each month, along with four to five intercalary days. There are seven days in each week, but they begin the week on Saturday and end it on Friday.

Do they meet regularly for worship and fellowship?

“The closest thing to what you would think of as a church service is called the Nineteen Day Feast,” Bradley said. “So every 19 days we get together, and worship together, and discuss any business that needs to be discussed and socialized.”

This is done within local groups. So, since Bradley lives in Albany County, she meets with Bahá’ís who also live in that region.

What does a spiritual walk in the Bahá’í Faith look like, then, if there’s not a weekly meeting?

“There’s personal practices, things like prayer, reading scripture every day, and then there’s more like community service kind of things. Here in our community what we have is devotions right now,” Bradley said.

“Of course, you can schedule this however you want, but it’s really for the whole community, so ours is the second and fourth Wednesday of every month. And then, around the world, you’ll find that Bahá’ís have four main activities, which (are) children’s classes, junior youth groups, study circles and devotions.”

What kinds of scriptures do Bahá’ís read?

They have their own – those are the teachings and writings of Báb and Bahá’u’lláh, as well as ‘Abdul-Bahá, who was Bahá’u’lláh’s son – but they also read the scriptures of Christianity, Islam and other religions, Bradley said.

“We believe that those are also the word of God,” she said.

What about devotions?

“The devotions that I mentioned are interfaith devotions,” Bradley said. “So what we do is we take a topic, and we’ll look at scriptures from all different faiths. We’ve had Christians and Muslims, we’ve had Hindus, and all different types of Christians have been involved in the devotions. So it really is about what we have in common … .”

Bradley is also vice chair of the Wyoming Interfaith Network, where she works with other people of different faiths to increase religious literacy and better the state.

So … Bahá’ís just believe what everybody else does?

No. The Faith is distinct in many ways, Bradley said.

“So it’s not just a one-size-fits-all kind of a thing,” she said.

But they are encouraged to engage with people of different faiths and beliefs and to find the common thread between their own Faith and others.

“The quote is, ‘Look upon them with a kind and friendly face.’ My belief is just that we can’t accomplish much – none of us, no religion – can accomplish what it’s intended to accomplish all by itself.”

There are teachings that are emphasized in all traditions, she noted.

“… The spiritual teachings – unity, loving one another, generosity, kindness, all of those things – those are true across all faiths. Or they’re taught across all faiths.”

What’s it like to be a Bahá’í in Wyoming?

“I wouldn’t say I’ve encountered any direct opposition. Or it’s like, occasionally, I will encounter somebody who feels very strongly about their faith and that doing it a different way is wrong,” Bradley said. “But I haven’t encountered anything where anybody is outright mean, just maybe a little judgy.”

And the beauty of Wyoming, she added, is that most people live and let live, in her experience. They have their convictions, and they let her have hers.