Analysts’ memo to lawmakers predicts staggering revenue drops

“I would hope we could utilize it to plug some of these holes,” he said.

The federal government will have to consider the virus’s impacts to state economies and governments in a broad way, he said. Spending “$1.25 billion on health care only, I don’t know how we could do that,” he said. Bebout hoped to direct some of the money at struggling rural hospitals, he said.

The Joint Appropriations Committee did not have immediate plans for budget hearings or a deeper look on the budget that was just passed, Bebout said. First, the Legislature would look at the stimulus money, and then “let this thing shake out,” he said.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, did not respond to an emailed request for comment sent Sunday evening.

Zwonitzer, and Senate Revenue Committee Chairman Cale Case, R-Lander, said the magnitude of the predicted drops will require the Legislature to reconsider tax increases it has shelved many times.

Case did not see the stimulus money as a chance to avoid tough decisions. “There’s bound to be gray areas, but I don’t think the gray areas are going to be so substantial that we can pretend like it’s a new source of money that we can spend however we want,” he said.