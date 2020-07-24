Anatomy of a protest: How a Laramie march became a movement

Protesters swarmed the vehicle, trying to stop its progress by placing their bodies in front of it.

The truck advanced slowly, even as protesters leaned on its hood and some pounded their fists on it. At least one protester threw a bicycle under the truck’s tires, and others climbed onto the bed. No police officers were present.

Another day, when protesters occupied 3rd and Grand, a different pickup advanced on them. A car driven by protesters blocked its path and a heated confrontation ensued. The pickup’s driver got out of the cab holding a holstered pistol across his chest. “I’m scared for my life right now,” he yelled as protesters mocked him for carrying the gun.

Protesters pulled each other away and the situation dissipated. Again, there were no police nearby.

The lack of police presence was deliberate, Stalder said.

Officers investigated incidents, he said, and issued some citations. “There was a lot of provocation going on on both sides,” he said. The marches were tense for officers, he said, but for the first three weeks the department limited citations, avoided arrests and had conversations to try and keep both sides calm.