Ancient eagle dive-bombs man’s window

“I don’t think there’s any question,” Bedrosian said, “that the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem was the source for all of our surrounding regions and critically important for all of our bald eagle populations.”

Most important of all were the venerable eagles that have now reached such ripe ages as BAEA 3.12.16 and BAEA 1.28.20. Just as the former was the catalyst for Bedrosian’s genetic mapping, he said, the new bird will add “drastically” to the understanding of how Jackson Hole’s eagles sustained the American symbol in its darkest moment.

“Having these older aged birds is kind of the linchpin to this whole project,” he said. “It’s those individuals that essentially created the base for this entire population to thrive.”

In just four years Warren has cared for two of the oldest bald eagles ever found in the wild. She feels lucky to have encountered these “once-in-a-lifetime birds.”

Return to the wild is the goal

But at the Teton Raptor Center the goal is always to eventually reintroduce patients back to the wild. Once the eagle is mended — regained his sight and flight — the time will come to return to his natural habitat.