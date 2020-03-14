Ancient eagle rehabilitated in Jackson returns to the skies

“That’s of course not what we wanted to happen,” Warren said, “but we couldn’t release him earlier.”

Instead of tossing him directly into a beak-and-talon deathmatch with the new male, the team let him go outside the raptor center in Wilson. “An area that’s not too far away from the one he’s familiar with,” Warren said.

From there, she expected him to head toward the nest, unaware it’s now occupied by a stranger. So she and others from the raptor center drove down to keep an eye on it for the rest of the afternoon. He never showed up. No one can say what the eagle will do now.

It’s always a joy to see recovered birds return to their own world, Warren said. Just four years ago she watched another injured bald eagle — at 34, the third oldest ever discovered in the wild — deteriorate and eventually die of complications from electrocution, despite her best efforts to save it.

Against that backdrop, this eagle, also one of the oldest known specimens, was an especially inspiring case.

At the bird’s release, staged on a warm, sunny morning, Warren and some 10 others looked on from behind the kennel, hushed and hidden from his view.