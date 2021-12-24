Annual report on Biden's sweeping conservation plan reiterates collaboration promise

It’s been nearly a year since President Joe Biden announced 30x30, a conservation mission that aimed to protect 30% of American lands and waters by 2030, and directed his administration to achieve it. Over the last 11 months, that vision has slowly crystallized.

In May, the U.S. departments of the interior, agriculture and commerce and the White House Council on Environmental Quality issued a report launching the 10-year “America the Beautiful” initiative. The response in Wyoming was mixed. State leaders applauded the report’s commitment to supporting voluntary and locally led conservation work, but worried it could lead to infringement of private property rights.

“If 30x30 provides for long-due recognition of the excellent stewardship our ranchers and farmers provide in the West, especially in Wyoming, this is a great step forward,” Gov. Mark Gordon said at the time, the Sheridan Press reported. “If this initiative is not implemented in a way that focuses on the local level, it is surely doomed.”

Some Wyomingites, including ranchers, were still concerned about how 30x30 might affect their livelihoods. And in August, in response to those lingering fears about the report’s relatively vague goals, Rep. Liz Cheney introduced a bill intended to keep government officials from stepping on landowners’ — and local governments’ — toes.

“The legislation I’ve introduced will protect the private property rights of individuals across our state who need access to these lands to provide for themselves and their families, while also ensuring that the current Administration’s political agenda will not undermine the interests of farmers and ranchers in Wyoming,” Cheney said in an August statement.

While the bill was backed locally by Gordon, Wyoming County Commissioners Association President Jim Willox and Wyoming Stock Growers Association Executive Vice President Jim Magagna, the legislation has not advanced in Congress.

Still, Cheney has remained outspoken about her misgivings, and has promised to continue pushing back against the administration’s “sweeping efforts to take control of our lands” through 30x30.

“The Biden Administration’s 30x30 initiative is a dangerous policy that expands the reach of the federal government and attempts to allow Washington to have more control over decisions that should be made at the state and local level,” Cheney said in a statement emailed Wednesday to the Star-Tribune. “I am fighting on many fronts to stop this bad policy, including through legislation.”

Not everyone is as reluctant to let the initiative progress. Gordon has remained cautiously optimistic that the federal government will “leave 30x30 in the hands of locally based, cooperative, and truly voluntary efforts,” Michael Pearlman, Gordon’s communications director, wrote in an email to the Star-Tribune.

Last week, the Biden administration’s first annual America the Beautiful progress report reiterated those community-centric aims.

“The America the Beautiful initiative is rooted in the desire to better support and honor the people and communities who serve as stewards of our lands, waters, and wildlife — from Tribes and Indigenous peoples, to fishermen, farmers and ranchers, to local and State governments — and to ensure that all people of this nation benefit from America’s rich and vibrant lands and waters,” the progress report reads.

It’s a prospect supported by the vast majority of Americans, according to a 2019 poll commissioned by the left-leaning Center for American Progress.

Three of the initiative’s eight conservation principles, which were also outlined in the May report, direct the federal government to pursue a collaborative and inclusive approach to conservation; support locally led and locally designed conservation efforts; and honor private property rights and support the voluntary stewardship efforts of private landowners and fishers.

During the first year of the initiative, the administration focused primarily on listening to stakeholders to learn what they were already doing and what support they needed, according to the report.

The laundry list of discussion includes the “Western Governors Association; Members of Congress and congressional committees; elected officials at the county, city, and State levels as well as organizations like the National Association of Counties; State fish and wildlife agencies; equity and environmental justice leaders; organizations focused on environmental advocacy, hunting and fishing, farming and ranching, outdoor recreation, and youth opportunities; trade associations; forestry representatives; the seafood industry; scientists and academic institutions; advisory bodies such as regional fishery management councils and sanctuary advisory councils; and others.”

The report emphasized, too, that the administration isn’t finished learning from communities, and will continue to prioritize outreach in the coming years.

