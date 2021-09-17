Antelope hunt finally allows women, but criticism remains over appropriation of Indigenous culture

This year, for the first time in its 80-year history, the Lander One Shot Antelope Hunt included female competitors.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow and State Auditor Kristi Racines were among the first women to participate at the high-powered event, which began Wednesday.

Five other women also participated.

"Women are a huge part of the hunting industry... we truly want to support and invite women who are involved in hunting and shooting," One Shot Past Shooters Club Executive Director Vickie Hutchinson said in March. "It's important, and it's long overdue."

But while including women in the hunt addresses one longstanding criticism of the hunt, Indigenous peoples have also criticized the event for its inaccurate depiction and appropriation of Native American culture.

Hunters form groups of three to compete in the event, which allows each participant just one bullet to bring down an antelope. Balow's team this year included Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton, and Megan Degenfelder, chair of the Wyoming Women's Foundation advisory board — the hunt's first all-female, all-Wyoming group. Another trio in this year's competition is also composed entirely of women.