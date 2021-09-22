Anti-vaxxers commandeer committee meeting to protest mandates

“We want people to know they’re not alone,” said Chandra Wagner, an organizer of the group, who said she left her job as a nurse at Wyoming Medical Center over its vaccine requirement.

The meeting was scheduled to begin with a discussion on Wyoming’s aging population and the consideration of several pieces of legislation to address its needs. Before that began, however, the committee allowed four medical professionals — including an ICU nurse, an anesthesiologist and a dentist — to present. They had come to express concerns about vaccination mandates issued in recent weeks by healthcare providers and President Joe Biden.

After their presentation, other activists — most current or former medical staff — took to the podium to echo those concerns. The several-hours-long discussion delayed most of the committee’s agenda for the day.