April report estimates US agriculture community will lose $20 billion in 2020

Early research and estimations suggest the U.S. agriculture community is set to lose $20 billion over the course of 2020 due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute released Tuesday in its April findings report.
The University of Missouri institute said the losses come from not only market-value loss but impacts on production, transportation, unstable supply chain, loss of demand and unemployment.
The written report also attributes losses to the average consumer’s loss of income and an unpredictable market, factors that could have broader effects and may delay recovery for producers.
“This analysis is both preliminary and highly uncertain given the constantly evolving market conditions,” the findings summarize. “The analysis considers only some of the ways in which COVID-19 may affect markets and is based on a series of assumptions, many of which may be overtaken by events.
The objective is not to provide definitive estimates of impacts but to identify some key issues and help readers develop some notion of the rough magnitudes of possible effects.”
Crop and livestock prices have steadily dropped by varying degrees. Compared to baseline market prices taken from January, the institute report outlines COVID-19 resulting in a 5-10 percent reduction in crop prices and an 8-12 percent drop in livestock prices.
In an individual breakdown of livestock percent change, feed cattle projections drop 11.5 percent and hog projections drop 9.1 percent in 2020 alone, with an additional 2.1 percent drop in 2021 for feed cattle and 1 percent for hogs.
While the report states an approximate $20.24 billion loss in 2020 for livestock receipts, the institute estimates an offset of $11.25 billion in production expenses.
That doesn’t account for an estimated $2.3 billion in government benefit payments in 2020.
