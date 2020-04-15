April report estimates US agriculture community will lose $20 billion in 2020

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Early research and estimations suggest the U.S. agriculture community is set to lose $20 billion over the course of 2020 due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute released Tuesday in its April findings report.

The University of Missouri institute said the losses come from not only market-value loss but impacts on production, transportation, unstable supply chain, loss of demand and unemployment.

The written report also attributes losses to the average consumer’s loss of income and an unpredictable market, factors that could have broader effects and may delay recovery for producers.

“This analysis is both preliminary and highly uncertain given the constantly evolving market conditions,” the findings summarize. “The analysis considers only some of the ways in which COVID-19 may affect markets and is based on a series of assumptions, many of which may be overtaken by events.

The objective is not to provide definitive estimates of impacts but to identify some key issues and help readers develop some notion of the rough magnitudes of possible effects.”