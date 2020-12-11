Area truckers exposed to nation’s 'diced up' COVID-19 response

“That was one really interesting observation I had -- just seeing how diced up we all were,” said Byrd. He also noted that, from his view, truck stops -- like airports or bus depots -- are places where people from all over the country -- including virus hotspots -- congregate.

“These were hotspots or relatively volatile areas,” Byrd said. “When you jump into one truck stop that has no care in the world, it was nerve-racking.”

Vicente Lopez, who owns True Grace Farm and Truck in Cheyenne and has driven trucks since 1987, said it’s never been difficult to keep to himself on the road, adding that he’s not particularly concerned about the threat of the virus as it is.

However, in some areas, he did encounter regulations so strict it affected his life on the road.

“I anticipated getting my shower and everything when I got up in the morning, and they had shut down their showers,” Lopez recalled about a truck stop he stayed at in Louisiana. “I wasn’t able to get my shower the next morning. That was tricky.”

Sheila Foertsch, managing director of the Wyoming Trucking Association, said a lot of truckers encountered similar issues at the onset of the pandemic.