Arizona man dies in motorcycle crash near Sundance

An Arizona man died Thursday when his motorcycle ran off Interstate 90 near Sundance, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

The patrol identified the driver as 58-year-old Aaron Hall of Phoenix.

Hall was traveling east on Interstate 90 shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday when his motorcycle moved from the right lane into the passing lane, then crossed back into the slow lane and continued off the highway, where it struck a post, the highway patrol reported.

The motorcycle continued forward, vaulting a concrete drainage ditch and a culvert before it tipped onto its left side. The bike overturned, throwing Hall from the motorcycle.

The highway patrol suspects a medical condition might have contributed to the crash, according to a report on the incident. The report did not offer details, and in a press release, the patrol said the crash was still being investigated for contributing factors.

Hall was wearing a helmet. He died at Crook County Hospital.

The crash occurred a day before the Sturgis motorcycle rally, which takes place east of Sundance.

