Arizona man dies in motorcycle crash near Sundance
Arizona man dies in motorcycle crash near Sundance

  • Updated
Police lights

An Arizona man died Thursday when his motorcycle ran off Interstate 90 near Sundance, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported. 

The patrol identified the driver as 58-year-old Aaron Hall of Phoenix. 

Hall was traveling east on Interstate 90 shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday when his motorcycle moved from the right lane into the passing lane, then crossed back into the slow lane and continued off the highway, where it struck a post, the highway patrol reported.

The motorcycle continued forward, vaulting a concrete drainage ditch and a culvert before it tipped onto its left side. The bike overturned, throwing Hall from the motorcycle.

The highway patrol suspects a medical condition might have contributed to the crash, according to a report on the incident. The report did not offer details, and in a press release, the patrol said the crash was still being investigated for contributing factors. 

Hall was wearing a helmet. He died at Crook County Hospital.

The crash occurred a day before the Sturgis motorcycle rally, which takes place east of Sundance.

