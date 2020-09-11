Arizona man dies when truck rolls into him

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Arizona man died Friday morning in Rawlins when a pickup rolled into him as he went to check on cargo in the back, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

Allen P. Dollarhide, 61, of Kingman, Arizona, died at the scene of the accident.

Dollarhide had stopped a 2002 Chevrolet 3500 along the road near the intersection of 3rd Street and North Higley Boulevard when the accident occurred, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. As he got out, he did not put the truck in park.

Dollarhide lost his footing and the Chevrolet, which was still moving, struck him.

A passenger in the truck, 39-year-old Brad Dollarhide of Kingman, was not injured.

The patrol is investigating driver inattention and physical disability as possible contributing factors to the accident.

