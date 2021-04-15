 Skip to main content
Arrest made in case of slain Wyoming football recruit
Arrest made in case of slain Wyoming football recruit

University of Wyoming athletics

The University of Wyoming's High Altitude Performance Center is pictured Oct. 19, 2019, adjacent to War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 File, Star-Tribune

LARAMIE -- An arrest has been made in the case of late Wyoming football recruit Tony Evans Jr.

Keyshawn Evanta, an 18-year-old male, has been arrested and charged with murder following a shooting over the weekend that led to Evans' death, according to the Dallas Police Department. Homicide detectives identified Evanta as a suspect during the course of their investigation.

The arrest comes just days after Evans was shot at a Dallas-area hotel in the wee hours of Sunday morning. Evans, a receiver from Lancaster (Texas) High who signed with UW in February, was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

UW coach Craig Bohl said earlier this week he and receivers coach Mike Grant plan on attending Evans' funeral services in the Dallas-Forth Worth area.

This story will be updated.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

