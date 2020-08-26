Arrested Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper accused of repeatedly driving patrol car past ex's house

CHEYENNE – A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested Friday on numerous stalking charges for allegedly driving his patrol car past his ex-girlfriend’s house more than 40 times and other incidents.
Andrew Kelly was arrested on 14 counts of stalking and was released Monday on a $3,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 2 in Laramie County Circuit Court.
The Highway Patrol said Kelly was placed on administrative leave pending the results of the criminal investigation, and the state agency is doing its own administrative review of Kelly.
“The Wyoming Highway Patrol is fully cooperating with the investigation, and does not condone this alleged behavior by any of our troopers,” the patrol stated in a news release.
According to court documents:
On Aug. 7, Cheyenne police interviewed Kelly’s ex-girlfriend, and she told police Kelly had been harassing her and following her. The two dated for eight months.
The couple had broken up in April, and afterward she started to notice Kelly’s personal car and patrol vehicle driving by her house numerous times. She doesn’t live on a major thoroughfare, and her residence is only accessible by two other streets that are tucked away in a neighborhood near a dead end.
Her roommate also stated she noticed Kelly driving by the residence multiple times. The ex-girlfriend also said Kelly was driving by her workplace.
The investigating officer accessed Kelly’s patrol vehicle GPS data, which was then used to track how many times and on what dates Kelly had driven by the ex-girlfriend’s residence. The officer found a pattern of Kelly continually driving by the ex-girlfriend’s house, her workplace and Lions Park. The ex-girlfriend frequently goes to Lions Park on her lunch breaks.
In total, Kelly had driven by his ex-girlfriend’s house 41 times in his patrol vehicle from April 27 to Aug. 7. This doesn’t include the number of times Kelly drove past her house in his personal vehicle.
On May 11, Kelly was waiting in the parking lot of his ex-girlfriend’s workplace, and he said he wanted to talk to her. He placed himself between her and her car and asked her “if she wanted to shoot him.”
On May 29, she was at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. When she first arrived, Kelly wasn’t present, but Kelly later arrived and came up to her three different times. Later that night, Kelly sent her a series of long text messages, and she blocked his phone number.
Kelly was also contacted by several of his ex-girlfriend’s family members, telling him to stop following her around and to stop contacting her.
On June 16, patrol command staff spoke to Kelly after his stalking behavior was brought to their attention, and he was told to stop having contact with his ex-girlfriend.
Despite this warning from command staff, Kelly was seen by one of his ex-girlfriend’s co-workers standing in the alleyway by her workplace, and his patrol car continued to drive by her residence.
Finally, on Aug. 8, the ex-girlfriend was at Lions Park, and Kelly arrived and began to walk in a large circle around her, instead of on the path. She then started to leave, and Kelly walked to the crosswalk in front of her and stared at her the entire time as she left.
She told investigating officers that she is “scared of Kelly and what he might do to her in the future,” and the officer noted she was in “substantial emotional distress.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!