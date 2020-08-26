Arrested Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper accused of repeatedly driving patrol car past ex's house

Her roommate also stated she noticed Kelly driving by the residence multiple times. The ex-girlfriend also said Kelly was driving by her workplace.

The investigating officer accessed Kelly’s patrol vehicle GPS data, which was then used to track how many times and on what dates Kelly had driven by the ex-girlfriend’s residence. The officer found a pattern of Kelly continually driving by the ex-girlfriend’s house, her workplace and Lions Park. The ex-girlfriend frequently goes to Lions Park on her lunch breaks.

In total, Kelly had driven by his ex-girlfriend’s house 41 times in his patrol vehicle from April 27 to Aug. 7. This doesn’t include the number of times Kelly drove past her house in his personal vehicle.

On May 11, Kelly was waiting in the parking lot of his ex-girlfriend’s workplace, and he said he wanted to talk to her. He placed himself between her and her car and asked her “if she wanted to shoot him.”

On May 29, she was at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. When she first arrived, Kelly wasn’t present, but Kelly later arrived and came up to her three different times. Later that night, Kelly sent her a series of long text messages, and she blocked his phone number.