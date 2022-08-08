Arrival of e-bikes throws wrench in the cycling community

JACKSON — It’s 1 p.m. and another cyclist has blown through the stop sign at the four-way stop near the Teton County Fairgrounds.

Over three hours, Jackson police officer Elijah Mattson returns to this Flat Creek Drive intersection again and again because it’s unfortunately fruitful for cycling infractions.

“Snow King Avenue is particularly notorious,” Mattson said. “The bollards do a great job keeping people in their lanes, but at the intersection it’s dangerous. A common problem is people running stop signs.”

Like clockwork, as he’s approaching the four-way, Mattson turns on his lights and stops a female cyclist in her 60s. She’s visibly agitated. She hollers to Mattson as soon as he exits his vehicle.

“I paused!” the woman yells. “There was no one there!”

“Even if there’s no one at the intersection, you still need to stop,” Mattson replies calmly. “Just as you would in a car.”

The interaction lasts a couple minutes. The woman calms, and as it comes to a close, she thanks Mattson and encourages him to “keep stopping cyclists.”

Her wish comes true. Mattson stopped two other cyclists that day for failing to stop at stop signs.

Cycling in Jackson isn’t always painless. Just ask Lisa Smith-Batchen.

Smith-Batchen is a massage therapist and athlete. She’s done 12 Ironman competitions and started the Jackson Hole Marathon with her husband, Jay Batchen.

Some friends recently invited her onto the Spring Creek team for LOTOJA, a 200-plus-mile bike race from Logan, Utah, to Jackson, ending in Teton Village. She figured the race would be a cool way to ring in her 62nd birthday in September.

On July 3 she was cycling for her second training session of the day.

“I rode from Rafter J to Red Top Meadows,” Smith-Batchen said. “I then met my friend, Sara, in Wilson to have a nice, casual bike ride.”

The two rode to Teton Village on what was an especially heavily trafficked day over the Independence Day weekend. The two observed riders with earbuds, others talking on the phone, as well as some other dangerous behavior.

“I couldn’t believe how many people were not saying anything when they passed, people weren’t wearing helmets, there was no bell ringing,” Smith-Batchen said. “That was our conversation that day, ‘Someone’s going to get hurt out here.’”

Smith-Batchen’s premonition was correct. On her way home while pedaling single-file behind Sara past Emilys Pond, a shirtless e-biker clipped her shoulder while passing her.

“I didn’t even know he was coming; there was no word,” Smith-Batchen said. “He clipped my right shoulder with his left shoulder, my handlebars tucked under me, my back wheel hit Sara’s back wheel.”

She landed hard. She now has a torn rotator cuff in her left shoulder and a chipped bone in her right hand, as well as bone bruising from the collision. She can’t move her left arm much at all.

“I’m a massage therapist and I can’t use my left arm or my right hand,” Smith-Batchen said. “It puts you out of work.”

The college-age man didn’t stop, Smith-Batchen said.

Hoff himself cycles from Hoback to his town shop, where he sells and rents only pedal-assist e-bikes in his own bike shop. He’s talked prospective riders out of e-bikes if their skills don’t pass muster on the test ride.

“E-bikes are becoming more common in general,” said Dr. Albert Wheeler, an emergency medicine physician at St. John’s Medical Center. “We’re seeing more bike injuries than we used to, and they’re happening at a higher rate of speed, so injuries tend to be more severe because of that.”

Common injuries Wheeler sees include head injuries and fractures, he said.

Despite anecdotal examples, St. John’s Health was unable to provide data on bike-related intakes over the years.

“During the main part of summer, we don’t go a day without seeing a bike accident,” Wheeler said. “June through September is a busy trauma season.”

The Jackson Police Department was also unable to provide accurate data on call-outs for bike accidents.

“I’d say the accidents we see are fairly split between e-bikes and pedal,” Mattson said.

Sgt. Phillip Smith found four events involving bike collisions this summer, mostly between bicycles and car doors.

“I know we’re missing stuff in there,” Smith said. “It does not appear from what I found that there’s been an increase in bike collisions.”

According to Friends of Pathways, Teton County has 65 miles of pathways. Class 1, 2 and 3 e-bikes are allowed on the paths. Class 4 e-bikes, which travel 28 mph and over, are not permitted.

Pedal assist describes an e-bike whose drive system is activated only when you start pedaling.

“It’s a very common conversation in my store, cyclists who are getting run off the road, no bell ringing, multiple kids on the back of one of these cargo bikes with someone who doesn’t have control to handle that weight and they’re on their phones,” Hoff said. “The subject is brought up every other day by locals.”

The outcry of community members is being heard by officials.

Speed limits are being imposed through a combined effort between Friends of Pathways stakeholders, Chief of Police Michelle Weber and the Town Council.

“The most common complaint I get these days is concern about the speed of users on the pathway,” said Brian Schilling, the pathways coordinator for Teton County and the town of Jackson. “Both e-bike and pedal.”

Schilling met with Friends of Pathways members as well as Chief Weber on July 20 to put a proposed map together of speed-reduced areas in town limits.

The areas have not yet been finalized, but Schilling said that the proposal includes 15 mph within the town limits with a couple 10 mph slow zones through Garaman Park and near the ballfields.

“Probably within the next month we’ll have speed signs posted,” Schilling said.

Jackson police officers will patrol the areas and enforce the speed limits, Schilling said.

“We’re also looking at physical features on pathways to discourage speeding through slow zones,” Schilling said.

Still, community members feel frustrated and would like to see faster change and more separation between their motorized counterparts.

“I’m not putting myself in the position of an expert. Pathways is much more experienced as is the Town Council,” Garaman said. “But I think ideally you separate e-bikes from other bicycles and pedestrians by creating two separate paths.”

Hoff endorses separating e-bikes from the others on the path.

“If it’s got a throttle, it belongs on the street,” Hoff said. “It’s crazy to me that you can be seven or eight years old and it’s OK to run a motorcycle down bike paths. You can cause just as much damage on a bicycle.”