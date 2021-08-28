Artist leads students in painting huge mural

“I was like, at least they’re painting,” she said. “That’s pretty cool. At least they’re being creative in some way. It’s OK if they don’t want to paint this, but at least they’re being creative in however they want to.”

Just because the YES House students found themselves with brushes in hand doesn’t mean they were all artistically inclined.

At first, Mooney said that some talked about, “Oh, I can only draw stick figures” or made other excuses why they couldn’t help. That attitude and those refrains, at one time, were things she related to herself.

“I hear those same things that I used to say,” Mooney said. “It’s interesting, because I used to be there, too.”

Even though she can’t remember a time in her life when she didn’t paint, she does remember a time in life where her relationship to art passed the threshold from love to hate. As a teenager, she said she considered giving it up all together.

“I just hated art class,” she said. “I would never put it on the teachers or anything like that, but the experience was very structured. It wasn’t very expressive, it was like you’re just going there to get a good grade.”