Artist turns recycled pallets into a whimsical sculpture in Jackson Hole

JACKSON — Where once there were pebbles, now sits an enormous troll.

The recycled wooden sculpture, now lounging in Rendezvous Park, is the brainchild of Copenhagen artist Thomas Dambo, who has built trolls all over the world.

Their whimsical construction beckons spectators to clamber aboard, and in the case of R Park, serves as a bridge to ferry the fun from the park to a nearby miniature island.

Dambo named the Jackson Hole troll “Mama Mimi,” for her motherly guidance (plus Mimi is a “good, strong” Scandinavian name).

“I’m super happy with it,” the artist said of his 80th piece. “It was nice to have a good time to really bust a high quality one out.”

Mimi is one of the few female trolls in Dambo’s small army, and apart from Runde Rie’s rope swing (hidden near Roskilde, tucked in a northern Denmark fjord) she’s the first one to interact so closely with water.

Even though it’s just a few feet up, crossing over on her extended leg can feel precarious, and if you glance back at her you just might topple into the water in fright. Her plywood visage is as tall as a human and you could almost imagine her gobbling one up if her expression wasn’t so serene.