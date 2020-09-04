As 2020 census deadline approaches, 17% of Wyoming remains uncounted

Yellowplume conceded they still have a long way to go to reach 100%, but he believes they’re on pace.

The reservation has its own challenges in achieving an accurate census count. Native people living on reservations are already among the most undercounted in the U.S. In 2010, that group was undercounted by almost 5% nationwide, which equates to significant federal funding going unallocated to communities who have the population to warrant it.

Efforts on the reservation have been complicated by COVID-19. About a third of homes there don’t have wireless internet, making online self-response more challenging. Yellowplume said there are Wi-Fi hotspots at Blue Sky Hall in Ethete, Great Plains Hall in Arapaho and at the Wind River Internet building in Riverton. Residents can park in the lot, and the network should appear on their device.

The other challenge, Yellowplume said, is getting people to trust that the personal information provided for the survey won’t be shared with police departments, affect government assistance or be used against them in any way.