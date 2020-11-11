As cases surge, Gov. Mark Gordon brings in emergency medical backup

Help is on its way.
Gov. Mark Gordon announced on Wednesday morning he has called on additional health care professionals to support Wyoming hospitals strained by the dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases.
On Tuesday, 178 coronavirus patients in the state were hospitalized, according the Wyoming Department of Health. That's an over 200% increase from last month.
Health experts expect the number of patients battling COVID-19 will only continue to climb. The current number of patients in need of medical attention has already strained staff and hospitals beds are rapidly filling up.
The temporary medical personnel will be available to help hospitals treat patients and alleviate the overwhelming workload carried by local doctors and nurses.
“We are grateful to the Governor for recognizing the imminent need for additional staffing around the state,” Eric Boley, president of the Wyoming Hospital Association, said in a statement. “Medical staff across the state are strained and exhausted. There is an immediate need to bring in additional help to ease the burden shouldered by our healthcare professionals. This move by the Governor is important and is giving us critical resources allowing us to find and retain medical personnel to support our hospitals in their fight against COVID.”
The Wyoming Hospital Association has partnered with the state to determine which facilities across the state face the most pressing shortages in medical staff.
“This funding will help ease the strain on our hospitals and healthcare workers, who have been working tirelessly to provide care to increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients,” Gordon said. “As hospitals around the region face the same issues, our hospitals cannot plan on transferring patients out of state. I want to ensure Wyoming maintains its ability to provide our residents access to the treatments and care they need.”
Funding for the temporary support will come from federal coronavirus relief money.
This story will be updated.
