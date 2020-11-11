As cases surge, Gov. Mark Gordon brings in emergency medical backup

Help is on its way.

Gov. Mark Gordon announced on Wednesday morning he has called on additional health care professionals to support Wyoming hospitals strained by the dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, 178 coronavirus patients in the state were hospitalized, according the Wyoming Department of Health. That's an over 200% increase from last month.

Health experts expect the number of patients battling COVID-19 will only continue to climb. The current number of patients in need of medical attention has already strained staff and hospitals beds are rapidly filling up.

The temporary medical personnel will be available to help hospitals treat patients and alleviate the overwhelming workload carried by local doctors and nurses.

