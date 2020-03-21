As coronavirus halts business, workers brace for unemployment

The figure doesn’t account for interventions already in place, like states closing businesses and, in some cases, limiting residents to their homes. Health experts say flattening the curve is the only way to prevent these deaths.

But many forced jobless by these public health measures worry what this virus will do not to their bodies but to their livelihoods.

***

Jaxson Heyrend is at the beginning of everything. He’s a student, enrolled at the University of Wyoming, studying communication sciences.

Heyrend’s situation was already tenuous. He had expected to have a tuition reimbursement large enough to cover his living expenses for the semester. He usually did.

When things didn’t pan out that way he started driving for Uber and Lyft to make enough to keep a roof over his head, but business has been bad in the midst of a global pandemic.

But national health emergency or not, he needed a place to live. He started looking around for more part-time work — a task now made nearly impossible with the statewide public health order closing a wide variety of establishments.