As county opens businesses up, tribes continue to enforce stay-at-home order

‘An isolated island’

While Snyder said it feels isolating to be the only government in the area enforcing such strict measures, she knows tribal leaders are doing the right thing to protect tribal citizens the best they can. She added that she is sympathetic to businesses that are eager to begin making money again, but is worried about tribal members bringing the virus back to the reservation from surrounding communities and further spreading it.

“I feel like we’re on an isolated island,” Snyder said. “All of our surroundings are not doing the same. It just really feels like we’re isolated in our endeavors to try to contain (and) flatten the curve.”

She added that it’s unclear when the order might be lifted, but at a minimum, she would want to see testing capability – especially in surrounding communities like Riverton and Lander – increase and case numbers begin to level off.

Snyder said the reservation community has mostly responded well to the orders. Tribal leaders have made public pleas for tribal members, especially younger members, to obey them, but overall she said most understand the reasoning behind the order, adding that she often sees tribal members following guidelines like wearing cloth masks when in public.