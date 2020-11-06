As economy sputters, some turn to Airbnb for extra income

Meanwhile, said she enjoys the flexibility on Airbnb that allows her to rent her 4-bedroom house in town when it makes sense for her schedule.

She lives on a commercial cattle ranch more than 30 miles north of town and often uses the house as a home base for her family during the school year, when she is not renting it.

“I have the freedom to rent it when I want to,” she said.

Most of her bookings are also hunters and people visiting family in town, although she said she was getting more reservations before the oil bust.

So the economic downturn and the pandemic do seem to be putting a dent in at least some owners’ bookings.

Quentin Toone started listing a single-family home earlier this year, but bookings dried up after the virus hit.

“It was not a very good run,” he said.

The few people who did make reservations were hunters and oil field workers.

He was renting it for $70-$100 per night. The property is now rented through a standard longer term rental lease.