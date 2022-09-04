As home values rise, lawmakers discuss options for property tax relief

A hot real estate market, coupled with inflation, are two reasons property taxes have been climbing recently. The expectation is that homeowners’ incomes will increase alongside them, at least eventually. Or that residents can stick it out until the property values drift back down.

But high property taxes can be burdensome — especially for those on fixed incomes, like retirees and disabled people.

A working group within the Joint Revenue Committee met virtually Thursday to discuss more than a dozen different ways Wyoming could provide property tax relief.

One major point of interest was changing Wyoming to an acquisition value-based property tax system.

Under this model, the state would no longer tax your home based on its current market value, but the value when it became yours.

But there’s a lot of uncertainty about what that could or should look like.

“Acquisition certainly is not off the table, but there’s a lot of questions that would need to be addressed to be able to allow us to administer it,” Converse County Assessor Dixie Huxtable, representing the Wyoming County Assessors Association, said.

One proposal suggested setting a base year for this system. The bill would tax existing residential property owners based on the 2019 market value of their homes. All residences that change hands after that would be taxed according to their acquisition values.

The working group discussed drafting a bill to study the acquisition model in more detail.

The study, which would likely be conducted by a third-party firm, would explore what Wyoming would need to do to implement this system, and how it would affect property tax revenue.

There was also the question of whether or not to change the Wyoming State Constitution to make residences their own tax class.

Right now, the constitution groups residential property into the same tax class as agricultural and commercial property.

A constitutional amendment could give residential property its own category — that way, the state could make changes to how residential property is taxed without affecting the money it makes from commercial and agricultural property taxes.

But the working group wasn’t sure what form that amendment should take.

The most straightforward version of the amendment would only allow the state to lower the assessment rate applied to property taxes. The assessment rate determines how the market value of a home translates to the property’s assessed value.

For residential, commercial and agricultural properties, that rate is currently 9.5%.

In other words, if your house was appraised for $565,000, its assessed value would be $53,675. Your county assessor’s office would apply your local tax rate to figure out what you actually owe in property taxes. In Casper, for instance, the tax rate is $72.89 dollars for every $1,000 of assessed property. That means for an assessed home value of $53,675, you’d pay $3,912.

Other proposed constitutional amendments would introduce greater changes to this system.

One amendment draft proposed by Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, would allow lawmakers to lower the assessment rate for residential properties as well as pave the way for additional tax exemptions.

An even broader constitutional amendment could also allow for tax caps on residential properties — which set limits on the amount local governments can raise property taxes — or let the state adopt an acquisition value-based property tax model.

In a separate proposal, Brenda Henson, director of the Wyoming Department of Revenue, suggested loosening the eligibility requirements for the state’s existing property tax refund program.

Right now, the program is restricted to households earning less than or equal to three-fourths of the state’s median household income, or three-fourths the median income in their county of residence — whichever ceiling is higher.

Henson said that, as of Wednesday, about 4,400 households had already applied for property tax refunds this year. Of those, 1,263 were rejected — mostly because they exceeded the income cap.

The relief program usually costs the state about $1.5 million a year, Henson said. This year, the Department of Revenue expects it to cost about $1.7 million.

Raising the ceiling to 100% of state and county-level median household incomes would cost the state at least $900,000 annually, according to research presented at the meeting by Wyoming’s Legislative Service Office.

There was also talk of implementing a $50,000 property tax credit for homeowners. Essentially, that bill would make $50,000 of owner-occupied properties non-taxable.

That was estimated to cost the state $56.6 million annually.

Yin suggested expanding that exemption to include rental properties. That would, at least theoretically, encourage landlords to lower rents, so tenants could also benefit from the tax relief.

Other proposals included:

reviving a state program to provide tax relief for people 65 and older and the disabled;

expanding property tax relief for veterans;

calculating property assessments based on a multi-year rolling average, rather than their current market values; and

providing relief using money from existing income sources (Alaska, for example, gives its residents a cut of its oil revenue every year).

Members of the working group discussed amending Wyoming’s property tax deferral program, too.

The program was introduced as a way for low-income residents in participating counties to hold off on paying property taxes.

Counties pay the property taxes on behalf of qualifying homeowners, which are transferred to liens on their properties. Homeowners repay that money at a later date — when they refinance or sell their homes, for example.

It can be an expensive arrangement for counties, since they might not be paid back for several years. Right now, only Teton County makes the program available.

It hasn’t been very popular among homeowners, either, Rep. Cale Case, R-Lander, said.

Case proposed introducing an alternative version of the program that wouldn’t involve state or county governments, but instead a “tax relief authority.” The liens would be owed to banking institutions, not counties.