As meat supply chains struggle, more people are considering hunting as a way to fill their freezers; here’s how to get started

Self-isolation, working from home and a new virus coursing through the country have all inspired people from coast to coast to begin planting gardens and sourcing food locally.
Stores and suppliers have sold out of yeast. Sourdough-making tutorials have flooded the internet.
And as interest has risen for gathering local vegetables and making bread at home, so has a desire to learn to hunt.
While killing, field dressing and butchering an elk is no easy task, it is the definition of locally-sourced, organic meat.
But can someone who has never hunted before decide in May that they want to hunt in September or October? And even more, can he or she expect to be successful? Depending on how serious the new hunter plans to be, yes, said Justin Binfet, Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Casper wildlife coordinator.
Most importantly, the deadline for residents to apply for antelope licenses, and any limited quota elk or deer licenses, is midnight May 31.
How, exactly, should you get started?
Binfet and Katie Simpson, Game and Fish’s hunter education coordinator, break down some of the basics.
I need a hunter education certification, right?Right. Everyone born after Jan. 1, 1966, requires a hunter education certification. The certification can be from another state, Simpson said. But if you, say, took hunter education in middle school a couple decades ago and haven’t handled a firearm or thought about hunting since then, it’s probably a good idea to sign up for a refresher. Wyoming’s classes are taught by a network of 100 Game and Fish staff and about 250 volunteers.
Isn’t hunter education for kids? Will I be surrounded by 12 year olds?
Yes, classrooms are often filled with students on the younger side, but no, it’s not just for kids. And fortunately for adult hunters with busy schedules full of kids, work and other commitments, Game and Fish offers an online course. The traditional, in-person classes are about 12 to 18 hours. The online course is anywhere from nine to 13 hours. But if you do the online course, you still need an in-person completion course which takes about four to six hours where you show you can safely load and unload a firearm, cross fences with a loaded gun and other handling skills.
Are in-person classes happening now during the outbreak?
Yes, they will be with certain restrictions, Simpson said. Check Game and Fish’s website for course offerings and schedule.
After I take hunter education, will I be ready to go?
Not necessarily, said Binfet and Simpson. Hunter education will give you a useful breakdown on conservation, land ownership, ethical hunting, field dressing, how to apply for licenses and other hunting specifics, but you won’t pass the course ready to hit the field. It’s a “vital first step,” said Simpson.
If license applications are due May 31, how do I know what to apply for?
Deciding what species to begin hunting depends largely on what kind of hunt you would like to have. Antelope hunts are often considered the easiest big game hunts for beginners, but buck tags can be hard to draw, especially if you don’t have access to private land, Binfet said. You can consider a doe/fawn antelope license, which will be easier to draw on public land parcels. Success rates for a first-timer’s elk hunt on general areas aren’t going to be great. But if an iconic wilderness hunt sounds appealing – with or without it resulting in an animal down – go for it.
“Don’t overlook things like a whitetail deer hunt,” Binfet said. “But in most of the state hunters need to be aware that whitetails most commonly occupy private lands.”
Should I find someone to help me?
If at all possible, yes. Mentors greatly increase the likelihood of success, and can give a useful boost of confidence. Game and Fish even allows hunters who aren’t able to receive their hunter certification to go along with an experienced hunter as long as the experienced hunter stays with his or her mentee in the field (this path requires paperwork, so apply for Game and Fish’s Hunter Mentor program first). A new group called the First Hunt Foundation is working to pair new hunters with experienced ones, and Game and Fish has a mentoring camp coming up grouping 20 hunters with 10 mentors this fall. Applications will be available soon.
What else do I need to know?
Plenty, but Simpson and Binfet want you to know this is doable if you’re willing to work for it. You need to learn how to read maps, understand the state’s trespassing laws and be able to identify what is a private or public road. You should invest in some decent binoculars or spotting scope to help you when you’re in the field. You need to study Game and Fish regulations – laws like what is a legal way to kill an animal and what are the ethics around fair chase. You also need to spend time at a shooting range with your bow or rifle to make sure when you do have a clean shot, you’re prepared to take it. Spend some time with Game and Fish’s Hunt Planner, found on the department’s website, which will break down many of the more confusing elements.
Once you’ve done your homework – you’ve poured over maps and hunt areas, taken hunter safety, applied for a license and decided where you want to begin – call your local Game and Fish office for help with additional questions.
“You have to be motivated to learn on your own, and for those folks who really want to understand that, Wyoming Game and Fish is a great resource,” Binfet said. “We will take the time to help them understand hunting regulations and getting into hunting.”
For more information on hunting in Wyoming go to wgfd.wyo.gov
