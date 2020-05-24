As meat supply chains struggle, more people are considering hunting as a way to fill their freezers; here’s how to get started

Plenty, but Simpson and Binfet want you to know this is doable if you’re willing to work for it. You need to learn how to read maps, understand the state’s trespassing laws and be able to identify what is a private or public road. You should invest in some decent binoculars or spotting scope to help you when you’re in the field. You need to study Game and Fish regulations – laws like what is a legal way to kill an animal and what are the ethics around fair chase. You also need to spend time at a shooting range with your bow or rifle to make sure when you do have a clean shot, you’re prepared to take it. Spend some time with Game and Fish’s Hunt Planner, found on the department’s website, which will break down many of the more confusing elements.