As state loosens restrictions, health officials say contact tracing is critical

As loosened restrictions on businesses take effect across Wyoming, health officials say contact tracing will continue to be an important tool to keep infections from spreading, with one county saying it is ramping up efforts to track cases.

When someone tests positive for COVID-19, contact tracers as soon as possible interview that person to decipher who they may have recently been in contact with, and then take steps to have them self-isolate or quarantine to limit the spread of the illness, health officials said.

Now that more businesses will be allowed to operate, that practice will be an important tool to keep new cases contained to smaller groups of people who have already been exposed and not lead to larger outbreaks that could set the state back in its plans to continue to loosen restrictions on commerce.

In Fremont County – where confirmed cases have jumped in the last week, partially due to aggressive testing and contact tracing on the Wind River Reservation – officials say they’ve started to ramp up testing and contact tracing efforts across the county, and that they will play an important role in monitoring the spread of COVID-19 in the county as officials ease restrictions on business.