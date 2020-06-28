As Wyoming’s wildfire seasons worsen, so will fires across the prairie

The main culprit has been nonnative grasses like cheatgrass. Cheatgrass, found in the U.S. in the 1800s, sprouts in the fall instead of the spring like native grasses, which means when snow cover melts, cheatgrass is growing. Because it sprouts so early, it essentially “cheats,” stealing nutrients from native grasses.

And then it cures, turning brown and drying shortly after. The grass stays dry all summer, making the area more prone to wildfire. Cheatgrass also thrives in disturbances like wildfire, allowing it to come back and spread even faster.

All of this means a rangeland that once had combinations of various native grasses, wildflowers and sagebrush are replaced by a near monoculture of short, dry stems that fire licks through each year.

Statistics emphasize the effects. Between 2014 and 2018, about 9 million acres of greater sage grouse habitat burned, according to Crist. Large fires of between 100,000 and 400,000 acres are becoming more common, spreading faster and more uncontrollably.

The 2018 Martin Fire in Nevada, for example, burned about 450,000 acres in less than five days.

And fires aren’t just a problem for sagebrush ecosystems and the hundreds of species that depend on them including sage grouse, mule deer, song birds and pronghorn.