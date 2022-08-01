At annual meeting, Western governors spotlight wildfires

Intensifying Western wildfire seasons were a focus at last week’s annual meeting of the Western Governors' Association.

Of the four keynote speeches and six panel discussions, half addressed the issues of wildfire risk, prevention and recovery in Western states.

The consensus: Wildfires are growing larger and leaving behind more destruction. More than 5.7 million acres have burned in the U.S. so far this year, according to the National Interagency Fire Center, with wildfire season expected to last at least through the end of the summer.

“I’m reluctant, as governor of Arizona, to call it wildfire season anymore. Because as our firefighters and fire officials know, many of our states face the risk of wildfires year-round,” Doug Ducey said ahead of a panel on monitoring that risk.

The governors and panelists emphasized throughout the meeting that rebuilding after wildfires — already a monumental task — is becoming even more of a challenge.

“Climate change is real. Climate change is here,” Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said during a keynote on the meeting’s third and final day.

“We are seeing it in droughts lasting longer than the dust bowl,” Buttigieg said. “Floods in Yellowstone that washed out infrastructure and closed the park. … And of course, as we’ve seen near Yosemite and with the recent, tragic loss in Salmon, Idaho — lives and livelihoods across the West threatened by wildfires.”

The Biden administration aims not only to be “extremely responsive” with emergency funding after extreme events, but to help communities invest in infrastructure that will be more resilient in the long run, Buttigieg said.

In Yellowstone's case, the Department of Transportation authorized $65 million in emergency funds within days of the flooding.

Buttigieg and the other speakers emphasized the need for increased collaboration among the private, state and federal entities involved with wildfire management, including more effective sharing of data and resources.

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said during his Day 1 keynote that the Western states have been receptive to federal efforts to strengthen that partnership.

“We owe it to the Western governors, and to those who live, work and raise their families in the western part of the United States, to do what we can to reduce the risk of these catastrophic fires,” Vilsack said.

The meeting’s speakers highlighted the cascading effects that drought has had on the West, including — but not limited to — wildfires on a scale the region has never faced before. And burned lands come with their own set of ecological hazards, including a higher likelihood of flooding.

“Our infrastructure wasn’t built to handle the floods that you get off of a burned area,” said New Mexico State Forester Laura McCarthy. “While the hydrology might change overnight, our infrastructure cannot change overnight, and we don’t have a system in place to address that.”

It takes years to restore land damaged by fire, according to panelist Randy Moore, chief of the U.S. Forest Service.

Four-fifths of the Forest Service lands awaiting reforestation lost their trees to wildfires, Moore said, and the agency has a backlog of roughly 4 million burned acres in need of restoration work.

“The scale of the fires now has really exceeded our way of operating in the past,” Moore said. “We can’t operate the same.”