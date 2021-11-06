At Lakeview Elementary, students bond over a shared love of anime

GILLETTE — At 12:30 on Tuesday, upwards of 30 students flooded into Anna Burbank’s art classroom at Lakeview Elementary. They were going to be spending their lunch period in the classroom instead of the lunchroom.

They weren’t in trouble. They’d chosen to be there. They’d come for Anime Club.

Anime, for Americans, is thought of as animation that comes from Japan (whereas in Japan, the word applies to all animation, regardless of its origin), and may be most-recognizable to the uninitiated masses in the form of the incredibly popular Pokémon.

To those who know more about the wide world of anime, classics like “Astro Boy,” “Speed Racer,” “Sailor Moon,” and “Dragonball Z,” to name but a few, mix with the Academy Award-winning work of Hayao Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli and the current craze among the students, “My Hero Academia.”

It’s a longstanding and rich tradition, but, for more than a few students at Lakeview Elementary, anime is a shared interest around which they can bond.

The club is a brand-new addition to the school’s extracurricular offerings, and it was the bright idea of a pair of sixth graders, Briella Hoang and Nevaeh Moore. Burbanks said they approached her and encouraged the formation of the club.

The girls said their friendship began at the start of the year.

“I just moved here, and she was the first one that popped up,” Nevaeh, 13, said. “The first common interest that both of us found was anime. All of our friends like anime, too. We both knew that more people wanted to join and we wanted people to feel comfortable with liking it.”

What’s unmistakable is the passion the kids share for the topic. When asked what they liked about anime, they could barely contain themselves.

“The art, the action and the storylines,” Briella, 11, said.

Nevaeh couldn’t agree more.

“The art is very interesting,” she said. “Here in America, our art is more realism, but theirs is more prominent, defined sharp lines. It’s very, very fun to draw.”

The teacher is even drawing, the girls pointed out.

For her part, Burbank saw her role reversed: On the topic of anime, the teacher had become the student.

“I knew nothing about it at all,” Burbank said. “Every time they come, I usually pick a kid to give me a character and then I sit and draw with them. I’m learning, slowly, about anime. They give me a list of TV shows to watch. It’s great.”

As an art teacher, Burbank said the additional exposure to art is great, but for her, the benefit of the club is the opportunity to forge stronger relationships with the students.

“This is a good group of kids,” she said. “There are some kids that I was kind of surprised that showed up, which is awesome because they’re a group of kids that I don’t get a chance to spend a lot of extra time with.”

The club is a lot about the drawing, Nevaeh said.

“All of us have that common interest in the art,” she said.

But there are thoughts to expand the offerings.

“We have been thinking of doing trivia,” Briella said. “Or book clubs.”

“Or putting our favorite characters in a hat and then drawing out from each one and then drawing that exact character,” Nevaeh said.

“Ooh, that is a good idea,” Briella said.

“Or scavenger hunts around the room or maybe the school,” Nevaeh said, seemingly off the top of her head.

“That’s a good idea!” Briella said, speaking up before Nevaeh had finished her thought. “How have you — you’ve been thinking about these, haven’t you?”

She was clearly impressed by her friend’s vision. Burbank said that the students had mentioned wanting to learn more about Japanese culture and language, as well.

When asked how they felt about helping start something that so many of their classmates obviously enjoyed, Briella spoke with a bluntness that wears off as people age as second-guessing often stops people from taking action.

“It’s not that hard,” she said.

The girls shared a laugh.

“Honestly, the first day we even started, and the class just started getting filled,” Nevaeh said. “I feel like me and Briella were shocked at how many people were interested in that. When we walked in, there were so many smiles on everyone’s faces.”

“I thought there would only be, like, five or six (students),” Briella said.

“Yeah, there were so many smiles in the room,” Nevaeh said. “As soon as you walk in there, you just start smiling because everyone brightens you up. You get to talk about new things that everyone has found out, different animes that people have found out.”

Inside the classroom, long workspaces had students working on both sides, with notebooks for sketches and iPads to look up reference photos.

Chloe Bean, another sixth grader, was one of those students. She remembered what she thought when she first heard there would be an anime club at Lakeview.

“It would be a place where I could, like, be myself,” Chloe, 11, said. “Like, a club where you would actually meet the people that have your same interests.”

She’s a big fan of the artwork.

“The design and all the graphics in it, like how much detail the creator actually puts into it,” Chloe said.

But like the best extracurriculars, Anime Club is about more than meets the eye. It’s not just about appreciating a particular kind of art. For so many students, it’s about growth and development as a member of their school community.

“I’m becoming a little more social because of the club,” she said.

On the other side of the table, fifth-grader Aiden Green worked away on his iPad. Much of his artwork focused on cats. House cats, jungle cats, it didn’t matter.

“They’re just so loving and gentle,” Aiden said. “I just love them overall.”

Anime Club came along at just the right moment for Aiden.

“Oh, I’ve been a fan of anime for ages,” Aiden, 11, said. He credited his interest in anime to an aunt who had visited Japan numerous times and was an illustrator herself.

“Then I just started getting fascinated with cats, and I started doing my own cat anime drawings,” Aiden said.

Hanging out with other anime fans had introduced him to different styles of drawing.

“I used to not be able to really draw anime that great, but someone introduced me to the kawaii style, which I still use in a lot of my drawings,” Aiden said. “Kawaii in Japan is ‘cute’ and I use it in a lot of drawings because, one, it’s cute, but for two, it’s easy, it’s simple, it’s fun, it’s creative, and there’s so much to it.”

Anime Club, in its short life at Lakeview Elementary, has proven to have a little something for everyone.

But it just as easily could have never been. Its existence goes to show what enterprising students can do to better their schools. Briella and Nevaeh couldn’t have anticipated the reach their club would have, but many of their classmates are appreciative that their idea became a reality.

“Anime Club is actually the first club I’ve ever been in, so I was extremely excited,” Aiden said. “It’s just — it’s time to hang out with people, you know?”

