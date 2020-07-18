Athletic director: No football season would cost UW roughly $10.5 million

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE — In two weeks, the calendar will flip to August. Yet much of college football remains in limbo.

Sure, some Football Bowl Subdivision conferences have started to take action regarding the upcoming season in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Big Ten, the Pac-12 and the Big East have already scratched non-conference games from their teams’ schedules, but it’s not surprising that the most impactful decision — whether a season will be played at all — has yet to be made.

Not when football serves as the cash cow for many FBS athletic departments across the country.

“Nobody wants to cancel football, so they’re going to wait as long as they possibly can to not cancel football,” Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman told the Star-Tribune. “And it doesn’t matter if it’s Auburn or Wyoming. We spend every cent that we get on football. It’s $70 million they generate (in revenue) versus our $10 million, but it’s still money out the door. So we’re all are like, ‘Man, can we just hold on and hope?’”

Actually, for UW, the cost of not having any kind of football season would likely exceed $10 million. Burman said the financial hit for the athletic department would be closer to roughly $10.5 million.