Attorney General visits Wyoming, announces $1 million in grants

Barr said he worked with the appropriations committees on Capitol Hill to help get some of the limitations taken off grants to not only aid with opioids, but also methamphetamine. This allowed him to give the grant to Wyoming DCI.

When he announced the grant, Barr mentioned that it was important to him to make federal grants more accessible to rural areas. He said in the past, larger cities have been able to have people dedicated to applying for grants, and they’re able to add more law enforcement officers in an already large police force. But having a few more officers in a rural area can mean so much more incrementally for that department. This is exactly what’s happening at the Cheyenne Police Department.

CPD Chief Brian Kozak said he applied for a federal grant to get a detective that’s dedicated to investigating domestic violence, which is an area that results in a lot of violent crime locally. At the roundtable, Kozak said he felt like Barr heard him and other law enforcement’s concerns regarding rural areas’ needs being overlooked.