Attorney says Albany County court should decide on UW gun ban

LARAMIE — Albany County circuit court Judge Robert Castor should make a ruling on the legality of the University of Wyoming’s gun ban, Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent said in a Friday court filing.

Trent’s office is currently prosecuting Lyle Williams, a Uinta County man, for trespassing after he refused to leave the UW Conference Center in 2018 when he was open-carrying during the Wyoming Republican Party’s annual convention in Laramie.

Williams was the only person to receive such a citation, but was among about a dozen such delegates who solicited citations as a way of challenging the legality of UW’s regulation.

As part of Williams’s prosecution, defense attorney Jason Tangeman has asked Castor to turn the “question of law” part of the case over to district court.

Tangeman has said it’s his hope that the Wyoming Supreme Court will ultimately decide the case.

Getting that to happen is a lot easier from district court, which gives parties the automatic right to appeal.

If, instead, Castor were the one to make a ruling in the case, it would only get to the state’s high court if the justices were to grant a writ of certiorari.