ATV wreck kills Wyoming 11-year-old

An 11-year-old died in an ATV crash Saturday east of Rock Springs, the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office announced.
The child was riding on a two-track road when "for unknown reasons, the ATV exited the roadway, lost control and overturned," the announcement said.
The driver was not wearing a helmet and was pinned beneath the ATV for several minutes. Attempts to revive the child on-scene were unsuccessful.
Sheriff's deputies, Rock Springs Police Department officers, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers and local EMS and fire personnel responded to the scene around 7:20 p.m.
The crash happened northwest of Baxter Road (County Road 43).