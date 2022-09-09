 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
August a record-breaker for Wyoming rental assistance program

Foxhill Apartments

The Foxhill Apartments are pictured in June on Casper's east side. A federal rental relief project distributed $6.6 million last month in Wyoming -- a record amount.

 Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune

Wyoming's pandemic rental relief program in August received record demand from residents.

The state gave out $6.6 million in federal Emergency Rental Relief Program (ERAP) money last month. The previous record, in June, was $5.4 million.

It's a trend about nine months in the making. The Department of Family Services, which oversees the program in Wyoming, first noticed a spike in ERAP applications around December and January, agency Executive Director Korin Schmidt told the Star-Tribune in July.

During the summer of 2021, the department received about 60 applications a day, Schmidt said. In June of this year, it was getting about 160 applications a day.

Lately, it's received roughly 200 a day, Rachel Girt, a contracted spokesperson for the program, said in an email.

“We do not have concrete answers as to why application numbers have increased,” Girt said.
 
Inflation is likely part of the equation, Schmidt told the Star-Tribune in July.
 
ERAP was established by Congress in December of 2020, and launched in Wyoming the following April. The purpose of the program is to help tenants struggling to pay their rent because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As living costs have continued to outpace wages this year, more Americans may be leaning on the program to get by.
 
“We’re starting to see some of the effects of high gas prices and food costs,” Schmidt said. 
 
 
ERAP is also easier to get compared to last year.
 
So far, the federal program has had two different waves of funding. The first version of ERAP had strict regulations of who qualified for assistance. 

The second round of ERAP, which the Department of Family Services officially transitioned to in January, relaxed some of those restrictions.

The program’s income limits are also higher. Households applying for ERAP money can’t make more than 80% of their area median income — a metric that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development re-adjusts every April.

This year, the income cap for ERAP went up a few thousand in most Wyoming counties.

As of Friday, the Department of Family Services had given out a total of $55 million in rental assistance. In total, $43 million of that has gone to landlords, $8.5 million to renters, $3.3 million to utilities companies and another $16,000 to pay for moving costs.

For now, the agency has about $7.2 million left to dish out.

There may be more on the way: the second wave of ERAP set aside a total of $152 million for Wyoming. That expires in 2025.

But the U.S. Department of the Treasury didn't give it out all at once. 

It provided Wyoming about $60 million to start with. Now, the state has to get approval from the treasury to access another $45.6 million — about one-half of the remaining funds.

According to Girt, the Department of Family Services has already put in a request for that second chunk of money, which is pending approval.

If the state runs through enough of that, it can ask the treasury for the final $45.6 million.

 
