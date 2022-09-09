August a record-breaker for Wyoming rental assistance program

The second round of ERAP, which the Department of Family Services officially transitioned to in January, relaxed some of those restrictions.

The program’s income limits are also higher. Households applying for ERAP money can’t make more than 80% of their area median income — a metric that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development re-adjusts every April.

This year, the income cap for ERAP went up a few thousand in most Wyoming counties.

As of Friday, the Department of Family Services had given out a total of $55 million in rental assistance. In total, $43 million of that has gone to landlords, $8.5 million to renters, $3.3 million to utilities companies and another $16,000 to pay for moving costs.

For now, the agency has about $7.2 million left to dish out.

There may be more on the way: the second wave of ERAP set aside a total of $152 million for Wyoming. That expires in 2025.

But the U.S. Department of the Treasury didn't give it out all at once.

It provided Wyoming about $60 million to start with. Now, the state has to get approval from the treasury to access another $45.6 million — about one-half of the remaining funds.

According to Girt, the Department of Family Services has already put in a request for that second chunk of money, which is pending approval.

If the state runs through enough of that, it can ask the treasury for the final $45.6 million.