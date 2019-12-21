Australian shepherd gains international audience

After November’s hit-and-run, it took Hofmann 45 minutes to find Lewis. By that time, Hofmann — who posted the sad news on Facebook — was in a full-blown panic.

He wanted to clutch his dog, but the pain was too much and Lewis wouldn’t let him near for a while. By the time they were able to get Lewis to the vet in Cody, Hofmann’s Facebook page was going crazy.

More than 1,100 people sent well wishes and offered prayers for Lewis’ speedy recovery. Hofmann read each, tears once again streaming down his face as he responded.

Meanwhile, X-rays at the vet office revealed no permanent damage; Lewis simply needed time.

“If I didn’t have Lewis here, I don’t know if I could do it,” Hofmann said. “There are days when I don’t see anyone.”

He visits his neighbor, Tom, on occasions. Once in a while “the UPS lady” brings a package and, if he times it right, he can see the postman a mile up the road at the neighborhood mailboxes. The rest of the time he watches wildlife and talks to Lewis like he was a brother or son, depending on the day.

“He’s like Wilson,” he said, referring to the volleyball in the movie Castaway.