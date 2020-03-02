Authorities arrest Green River fire chief for allegedly embezzling from department foundation

Authorities in southern Wyoming arrested the Green River fire chief and his wife Monday on allegations they embezzled money that had been donated to support his department.
Michael and Stephanie Nomis were arrested without incident by sheriff's deputies and special agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, according to the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office.
The investigation relates to money raised by the Green River Fire Department Foundation, which supplements the department's public budget. The foundation is supported through donations.
You have free articles remaining.
Spending from those accounts is regulated by the foundation and city bylaws.
An investigation that began last year showed that $125,000 was missing from three bank accounts used by the foundation and a social fund that is subsidized directly from the paychecks of department firefighters, the sheriff's office said.
As part of the investigation, detectives obtained bank records associated with the foundation. They also obtained financial records at the city of Green River and the fire department.
Michael Nomis, 50, is charged with felony theft and wrongful appropriation of public property, the sheriff's office said. Stephanie Nomis, 46, is charged with felony theft. Each could face a decade in prison if convicted of the theft charge.
Both defendants remained without bond at Sweetwater County Detention Center.