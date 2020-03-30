Authorities arrest man after three people found dead in Big Horn
breaking

Authorities arrest man after three people found dead in Big Horn

  • Updated
Police lights

Authorities arrested a man Sunday after deputies found three dead people at his Big Horn home, the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies had responded to the home after someone called the sheriff's office at 8:07 p.m. Sunday to report the man had contacted a family member and said he had killed someone, the sheriff's office said. Big Horn is a town of less than 200 just south of Sheridan.

Two hours later, the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office arrested the man in Montana.

The suspect remains held in Montana, according to the sheriff's office post. The office did not specify where. 

Authorities say the investigation is being conducted by the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. 

In its post, the sheriff's office said there is no active community threat.

