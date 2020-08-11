Authorities find body of missing boy at Flaming Gorge Reservoir

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Searchers on Tuesday found the body of a missing 7-year-old boy at Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

The boy's body was found at about 7 p.m. after nearly 12 hours of sonar scanning by a Sublette County rescue team and after several follow up dive attempts by volunteers with the Sweetwater County Dive Team, authorities said.

"Some times horrific and unexplained things happen to otherwise good people who just happen to be in the wrong place at the wrong time," Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle said in a statement. "Our hearts hurt for this family, but we find solace in being able to provide them with the closure they deserve."

The boy, who was not identified, had been missing since he and his father departed their campsite late Thursday night at the Big Firehole Canyon area of the Green River and Flaming Gorge Reservoir, the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office said.

The pair did not return to the campsite, and on Friday evening, sheriff's deputies responded to a missing person's report. The deputies learned the father and son had left the campsite on an ATV at 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

On Saturday morning, deputies found an oil slick and debris floating on the water below a 250-foot cliff.