Authorities investigate driver fatigue as possible cause of deadly crash near Torrington

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating driver fatigue as a possible cause of a Saturday morning crash that killed a Torrington man.
Tyler T. Schaub, 19, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred on U.S. Highway 85 south of Torrington, the highway patrol reported.
Schaub was driving a 2005 Kia Spectra north on the highway shortly after 7:30 a.m. when it crossed the centerline and traveled into the southbound lane, where it collided head on with a 2013 Kia Optima.
The Optima's driver, 18-year-old Samantha D. Hill of Torrington, was flown by helicopter to Regional West Hospital in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to be treated for the injuries sustained in the crash.
Hill was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, the highway patrol said. Schaub was not.
There have now been 18 deaths on Wyoming roads so far this year.