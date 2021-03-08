Authorities investigate driver fatigue as possible cause of deadly crash near Torrington

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating driver fatigue as a possible cause of a Saturday morning crash that killed a Torrington man.

Tyler T. Schaub, 19, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred on U.S. Highway 85 south of Torrington, the highway patrol reported.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Schaub was driving a 2005 Kia Spectra north on the highway shortly after 7:30 a.m. when it crossed the centerline and traveled into the southbound lane, where it collided head on with a 2013 Kia Optima.

The Optima's driver, 18-year-old Samantha D. Hill of Torrington, was flown by helicopter to Regional West Hospital in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to be treated for the injuries sustained in the crash.

Hill was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, the highway patrol said. Schaub was not.

There have now been 18 deaths on Wyoming roads so far this year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0